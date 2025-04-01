Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has hit back at rival Mike Perry for claiming he turned down a lucrative fight offer.

For the longest time now, Darren Till has been a big name within the landscape of British mixed martial arts. Of course, towards the end of his run with the UFC, things didn’t go so well. Because of that, ‘The Gorilla’ has ventured off into the world of boxing, with many believing he could have a real future there. Others, meanwhile, believe he is destined to end up right back in the UFC.

In truth, it all depends on who you ask. Either way, Darren Till is the kind of character who will always be able to make some interesting headlines. One man who knows that is Mike Perry, who has been a longtime rival of the Liverpudlian – without the pair actually getting the chance to compete against one another.

After Perry recently claimed that Till turned down a big money offer to fight him, Darren felt it was necessary to respond on social media.