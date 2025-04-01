Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer
Former UFC fighter Darren Till has hit back at rival Mike Perry for claiming he turned down a lucrative fight offer.
For the longest time now, Darren Till has been a big name within the landscape of British mixed martial arts. Of course, towards the end of his run with the UFC, things didn’t go so well. Because of that, ‘The Gorilla’ has ventured off into the world of boxing, with many believing he could have a real future there. Others, meanwhile, believe he is destined to end up right back in the UFC.
RELATED: Mike Perry agrees to face longtime rival Darren Till in boxing match: “Let’s go!”
In truth, it all depends on who you ask. Either way, Darren Till is the kind of character who will always be able to make some interesting headlines. One man who knows that is Mike Perry, who has been a longtime rival of the Liverpudlian – without the pair actually getting the chance to compete against one another.
After Perry recently claimed that Till turned down a big money offer to fight him, Darren felt it was necessary to respond on social media.
I never said no my friend… I said let’s do one boxing fight and let’s do one bareknuckle fight…
You and ur manager never came back to me and my management so it’s on you…
If you want to fight I am here…
You are more interested in being a promoter right now whereas I am… https://t.co/LEp1itCIKg
— DT (@darrentill2) March 31, 2025
Till hits out at Perry
“I never said no my friend… I said let’s do one boxing fight and let’s do one bareknuckle fight… You and ur manager never came back to me and my management so it’s on you… If you want to fight I am here… You are more interested in being a promoter right now whereas I am training everyday no distractions and struggling to get opponents… KSI doesn’t answer the phone.
“Tommy Fury doesn’t answer the phone. Jake Paul same thing… So if you really want the fight that is destined to happen get ur manager to contact MisFits and we can make this happen as a co-promotion… Sound fair? @PlatinumPerry big dummy”
Hopefully, we get the chance to see this at some point in the future.
Who would win in a fight between Darren Till and Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
