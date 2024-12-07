Ian Garry vows to win title eliminator, smash Colby Covington: ‘I would dog walk him’

By Zain Bando - December 6, 2024

Ian Garry co-headlines UFC 310 on Saturday night against Shavkat Rakhmonov in Las Vegas. Both men have the most combined wins without a loss in UFC history, entering the contest 33-0.

Ian Garry at UFC 292

However, there is another fighter Garry is keeping tabs on – former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Garry intends to fight Covington at some point, as the two have sparked a non-fight rivalry that spreads deeper than just getting a win. For the Irishman, it’s personal.

Garry let it loose at the UFC 310 pre-fight presser Thursday, making it clear that he hasn’t forgotten about “Chaos.”

Ian Garry fires verbal jabs at former interim champ Colby Covington

“Where is he now?” Garry asked the audience. “Where has he been for the last eight months? He’s been running since that day he met me. He’s been running since that day. Colby Covington’s afraid of me, right? He will never in his life stand in the octagon with me and face his fears. I promise you now, my goal, my dream scenario, I finish Shavkat early, come out unscathed, walk my ass down to Florida, put that man in the octagon with me and see what happens. I would dog walk him for 25 minutes and make it the worst night of his life. I promise you that now. He’ll never do it.”

After all, Covington will step in on short notice to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa, but the bad blood still runs deeply.

Garry is fresh off back-to-back wins earlier this year against Geoff Neal and former Bellator standout Michael Page. The winner earns a title shot against welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who is nursing an injury and pulled out of the initially scheduled title fight with Rakhmonov.

For now, the welterweight division will move forward in the interim. Although no title is attached, someone will be left with their first blemish by night’s end.

Will Ian Garry ever fight Colby Covington?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Ian Garry UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen nominates rising welterweight to face Jorge Masvidal in UFC return: "Whip Jorge in my place"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024
Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque hopes Nick Diaz fight isn't rebooked after UFC 310: "That's in the past"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

Vicente Luque doesn’t have any interest in facing Nick Diaz after his return at UFC 310.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

WATCH | Merab Dvalishvili confronts Umar Nurmagomedov backstage at UFC 310 weigh-ins

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili nearly came to blows with Umar Nurmagomedov earlier today.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, MMA, Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC's Belal Muhammad considered amputation procedure to save canceled title fight

BJ Penn Staff - December 6, 2024

Belal Muhammad was willing to do almost anything to save his planned UFC 310 title fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov — even amputate the infected toe that eventually caused him to withdraw from the matchup.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal challenges trolls following UFC 309: 'You can see what it feels like to get punched in the face'

Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2024

Bo Nickal is daring those trolling him over his UFC 309 performance to meet him in the gym.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira downplays UFC PI run-in with Jamahal Hill: 'He should be worried about his next fight'

Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja UFC Weigh-in
Ian Garry

UFC 310 weigh-in results: Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Machado Garry tip the scales

Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2024

The UFC 310 weigh-ins are ongoing, and we’ve got you covered with results.

Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Anthony Smith explains the “f***ed up mindset” he’s bringing into UFC 310 fight with Dominick Reyes

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024

Anthony Smith has explained the mindset he’s bringing into his upcoming UFC 310 collision with Dominick Reyes tomorrow.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill details what caused his altercation with Alex Pereira at the UFC PI

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024

Jamahal Hill has detailed what caused his run-in with Alex Pereira at the UFC PI as tensions continue to grow between them.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor ordered to pay Nikita Hand's legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024

UFC’s Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault.