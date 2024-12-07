Ian Garry vows to win title eliminator, smash Colby Covington: ‘I would dog walk him’

Ian Garry fires verbal jabs at former interim champ Colby Covington

“Where is he now?” Garry asked the audience. “Where has he been for the last eight months? He’s been running since that day he met me. He’s been running since that day. Colby Covington’s afraid of me, right? He will never in his life stand in the octagon with me and face his fears. I promise you now, my goal, my dream scenario, I finish Shavkat early, come out unscathed, walk my ass down to Florida, put that man in the octagon with me and see what happens. I would dog walk him for 25 minutes and make it the worst night of his life. I promise you that now. He’ll never do it.”

After all, Covington will step in on short notice to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa, but the bad blood still runs deeply.

Garry is fresh off back-to-back wins earlier this year against Geoff Neal and former Bellator standout Michael Page. The winner earns a title shot against welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who is nursing an injury and pulled out of the initially scheduled title fight with Rakhmonov.

For now, the welterweight division will move forward in the interim. Although no title is attached, someone will be left with their first blemish by night’s end.

Will Ian Garry ever fight Colby Covington?