Chael Sonnen nominates rising welterweight to face Jorge Masvidal in UFC return: “Whip Jorge in my place”

By Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen wants to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Oban Elliott.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ is currently on the comeback trail. Last April, Jorge Masvidal retired after being handed a decision loss by Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, his fourth defeat in a row. However, almost as soon as he hung up the gloves, he began discussing a comeback. Earlier this year, Masvidal headed to the boxing ring for a one-off bout against Nate Diaz.

There, the former UFC title challenger was handed a decision defeat by Stockton’s finest. Following the loss, Jorge Masvidal doubled down on his plans for a return to the cage. Earlier this month, the welterweight revealed plans to fight next April, in Miami. While Masvidal has called out names such as Michael Chandler and Leon Edwards, Chael Sonnen has a different idea in mind.

‘The American Gangster’ has been feuding with Jorge Masvidal off and on for around a year now. As a retired fighter himself, Chael Sonnen has no plans of stepping into the cage again. However, he wants rising welterweight prospect Oban Elliott to beat Masvidal for him. Taking to X, Sonnen pitched the bout.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY DISCUSSES HOPES FOR DOUBLE CHAMPION STATUS AHEAD OF UFC 310 RETURN: “I’M NOT AFRAID OF ANY MAN”

Chael Sonnen nominates Oban Elliott as Jorge Masvidal’s next UFC opponent

Quickly, Oban Elliott co-signed the callout, offering to face Jorge Masvidal in his comeback. While ‘The Welsh Gangster’ likely won’t get the fight against ‘Gamebred’, he is one of welterweight’s fastest-rising stars. Signing with the UFC last August after a win in the Dana White Contender Series, he quickly rattled off three impressive wins.

Last month at UFC 309, Oban Elliott scored a massive knockout win over Bassil Hafez. In the months before the bout, the rising welterweight became friends with the aforementioned Chael Sonnen. The Hall of Famer was even seen backstage coaching up Elliott before making the walk to the octagon.

With that in mind, Sonnen’s call to book Elliott opposite Jorge Masvidal comes as no surprise. That being said, this fight remains incredibly unlikely. Since announcing his plans for a UFC comeback, ‘Gamebred’ has only called out established stars. At age 40 and riding a four-fight losing streak, it’s hard to imagine that he would accept a fight with Elliott right now.

What do you make of these comments from UFC analyst Chael Sonnen? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Oban Elliott?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

