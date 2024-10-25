REPORT | Tommy Fury vs. KSI rematch in talks after ‘TNT’ receives lucrative offer

Tommy Fury and KSI may possibly meet in the boxing ring again next year.

‘TNT’ and ‘The Nightmare’ faced off last October, in the main event of Misfits 10. Fresh off a split-decision victory over Jake Paul in February, Tommy Fury hoped to defeat yet another influencer boxer. For his part, KSI entered the bout fresh off a controversial no-contest against Joe Fournier in May.

Despite a lot of hype about the boxing match, it wasn’t very entertaining. While KSI rocked Tommy Fury in round one, the two then spent the next five rounds doing very little else. After six rounds of largely clinching, it was the younger brother of Tyson Fury who earned a majority decision win.

Post-fight, KSI filed an appeal to get the result overturned to a victory. Instead, the YouTuber had his majority-decision loss, overturned to a unanimous decision defeat. Following the loss, ‘The Nightmare’ booked a return to the boxing ring for August, which never came to fruition. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury got hand surgery and announced plans to take off most of 2024.

RELATED: VIDEO | MIKE TYSON BRUTALIZES SPARRING PARTNER IN PREPARATION FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT

‼️ A Tommy Fury vs KSI rematch is reportedly in talks and may well happen next as Fury is said to have pulled out of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ at late notice after receiving a “more lucrative” offer which is believed to be the KSI fight. [According to @TheSun] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 25, 2024



REPORT | Tommy Fury and KSI are set to meet in rematch of controversial boxing match

Well, it seems that the two could be running it back. As first reported by The Sun, Tommy Fury vs. KSI 2 is currently in discussions. As of now, there’s no timeline for the contest, but fans can assume it will likely take place in early 2025. It’s worth noting that neither man has a fight booked as of now.

Nonetheless, a rematch between the two is likely the biggest fight both can make right now. With Jake Paul booked up against Mike Tyson, neither man can secure a bout with ‘The Problem Child’. Then again, Fury has been mixed on the idea of rematching the YouTuber after defeating him last year.

Meanwhile, KSI has repeatedly called for the chance to face Paul. Regardless, it seems that the British YouTuber-turned-boxer has once again turned his attention to Tommy Fury. With a victory over ‘TNT’, the 31-year-old would avenge his sole career defeat.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Tommy Fury vs. KSI 2?