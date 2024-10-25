REPORT | Tommy Fury vs. KSI rematch in talks after ‘TNT’ receives lucrative offer

By Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

Tommy Fury and KSI may possibly meet in the boxing ring again next year.

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing

‘TNT’ and ‘The Nightmare’ faced off last October, in the main event of Misfits 10. Fresh off a split-decision victory over Jake Paul in February, Tommy Fury hoped to defeat yet another influencer boxer. For his part, KSI entered the bout fresh off a controversial no-contest against Joe Fournier in May.

Despite a lot of hype about the boxing match, it wasn’t very entertaining. While KSI rocked Tommy Fury in round one, the two then spent the next five rounds doing very little else. After six rounds of largely clinching, it was the younger brother of Tyson Fury who earned a majority decision win.

Post-fight, KSI filed an appeal to get the result overturned to a victory. Instead, the YouTuber had his majority-decision loss, overturned to a unanimous decision defeat. Following the loss, ‘The Nightmare’ booked a return to the boxing ring for August, which never came to fruition. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury got hand surgery and announced plans to take off most of 2024.

RELATED: VIDEO | MIKE TYSON BRUTALIZES SPARRING PARTNER IN PREPARATION FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT


REPORT | Tommy Fury and KSI are set to meet in rematch of controversial boxing match

Well, it seems that the two could be running it back. As first reported by The Sun, Tommy Fury vs. KSI 2 is currently in discussions. As of now, there’s no timeline for the contest, but fans can assume it will likely take place in early 2025. It’s worth noting that neither man has a fight booked as of now.

Nonetheless, a rematch between the two is likely the biggest fight both can make right now. With Jake Paul booked up against Mike Tyson, neither man can secure a bout with ‘The Problem Child’. Then again, Fury has been mixed on the idea of rematching the YouTuber after defeating him last year.

Meanwhile, KSI has repeatedly called for the chance to face Paul. Regardless, it seems that the British YouTuber-turned-boxer has once again turned his attention to Tommy Fury. With a victory over ‘TNT’, the 31-year-old would avenge his sole career defeat.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Tommy Fury vs. KSI 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News KSI Tommy Fury

Related

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I’m just a different species of human being"

Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Tyson brutalizes sparring partner in preparation for Jake Paul fight

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t holding back in training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Idris Abdurashitov
ONE Championship

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: "She wanted to fight me next..."

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has her sights set on Misfits Boxing star Jully Poca.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Oscar De La Hoya defends Ryan Garcia after Devin Haney files lawsuit: "You do know your son's a professional fighter?"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is sticking up for Ryan Garcia in response to Devin Haney’s lawsuit.

Fight Night

REPORT | EA Sports to revive fan-favorite 'Fight Night' boxing series after releasing UFC 6 in 2025

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

WATCH | Netflix releases official Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight trailer

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Eddie Hearn, DAZN
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn voices disgust in judging after Artur Beterbiev's win over Dmitry Bivol

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his disgust over the state of judging after Artur Beterbiev’s victory over Dmitry Bivol.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sets crazy $5 million bet ahead of boxing match against Mike Tyson

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Jake Paul has put forward the idea of an insane $5 million bet heading into his blockbuster showdown against Mike Tyson next month.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor again teases boxing match against KSI: "I'll fight him for that bulls*it song alone!"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

It appears that former UFC champion Conor McGregor is again teasing a boxing match with KSI.