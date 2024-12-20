WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gpysy King’ are set to meet this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be a rematch of their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in May, where the two went back and forth for 12 rounds. Ultimately, it was Oleksandr Usyk who emerged with a split-decision win, handing Tyson Fury his first career defeat.

After the loss, the British star activated a rematch clause to set the stage for their second meeting. This weekend in Riyadh, Oleksandr Usyk will look to hand ‘The Gypsy King’ his second straight defeat. However, Tyson Fury is as intense as ever. To prepare for the rematch, the heavyweight is so focused on training, that he’s gone as far as to rarely speak with his family.

Earlier today, the two heavyweights faced off for the first time since their meeting in May. While some face-offs can go long, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury didn’t stop staring for over 10 minutes. After several minutes, some attempted to separate the two, to no avail. Just based on their face-off, these two heavyweights are ready to go to war.

THIS WAS INTENSE! USYK AND FURY FACE OFF! 👀 😤#Usyk2Fury pic.twitter.com/rab75GLugK — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 19, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have long staredown ahead of second meeting in the boxing ring

While Tyson Fury hasn’t spoken to his family in months, Oleksandr Usyk is taking a different approach to training camp. In an interview with BT Sport yesterday, ‘The Cat’ was asked about his opponent’s recent comments. There, the Ukrainian stated that what Fury does in preparation for the bout doesn’t matter to him.

“Yeah, I’m not with family much during fight months.” Oleksandr Usyk stated, when asked about Tyson Fury’s comments about not speaking with his family ahead of their boxing rematch. “But, no, I speak with my wife everyday. Every time, every day, every minute [I want to talk with them]. My children too, it’s helping me, because it’s my family.”

He continued, “Listen, for me, it doesn’t matter what Tyson does. For me, it matters what I do. Yeah, of course [they help me]. My daughter, little daughter Maria, is starting to walk. She’s saying ‘Mama, Baba’, like a grandmother, baba. This is really motivating to me.”

