Colby Covington offers to fight Gilbert Burns for leaking Chael Sonnen’s phone number: “He’s despicable!”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Gilbert Burns on Chael Sonnen’s behalf.

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Tampa last Saturday night. Back for the first time since a loss to Leon Edwards last year, Colby Covington stepped up on short notice to face Joaquin Buckley. ‘New Mansa’ entered the bout riding a wave of momentum, last scoring a knockout win over Stephen Thompson in October.

The bout was also Colby Covington’s first, with new coach Chael Sonnen by his side. While ‘The American Gangster’ is a longtime friend of the welterweight, he’s never been in the corner until Saturday night. Sadly for the pair, Buckley dominated the former interim champion, handing him a third-round stoppage loss due to cuts.

Just a few days removed from that loss, Colby Covington is ready to book a fight against Gilbert Burns. Earlier this week, ‘Durinho’ went viral on social media, for slamming Chael Sonnen. The trash-talking coach incorrectly stated that the Brazilian was retired in a recent podcast, which led to a rant from Burns. On X, he also leaked Sonnen’s phone number.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington calls out Gilbert Burns for leaking Chael Sonnen’s number

Quickly, Chael Sonnen took to YouTube, where he largely laughed off the situation. However, Colby Covington is willing to fight for his coach if necessary. On a live stream earlier today, ‘Chaos’ called out Gilbert Burns, adding that he will get justice for Sonnen inside the octagon.

“That’s disgusting man, that’s despicable, and that’s not right man.” Colby Covington stated, offering his reaction to Gilbert Burns’ decision to leak Chael Sonnen’s number. “That’s really messed up. Now, he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid s*it, saying stupid pranks. It’s a security concern. Gilbert, that was just very immature. What are we in high school dude? Be a grown a*s man, dude.”

He continued, “…That’s really messed up that Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael. I said to him, ‘Hey, Uncle Chael, if you want me to handle that inside the octagon, I will get justice for us’. I will get justice on Gilbert’s f*cking face, I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again because of how badly I beat him.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Gilbert Burns?