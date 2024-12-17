Conor McGregor reveals he’s agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: “I will then seek my return”

By Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

It’s been a rough few years for ‘The Notorious’. Conor McGregor was last seen in the octagon in the summer of 2021, competing in a heated trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. That night saw the Irishman snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round, in a brutal injury. Despite the injury, McGregor vowed to compete again by the end of 2022.

However, he hasn’t fought since that loss to Poirier over three years ago. He was scheduled to return opposite Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but pulled out due to a broken toe. While Conor McGregor called to re-book the bout for December, ‘Iron’ instead faced Charles Oliveira in November. During the Irishman’s time away from the sport, he’s had multiple controversies as well.

Last month, Conor McGregor was found liable by an Irish civil court for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in late 2018. As of now, the former UFC champion is expected to pay $250k to his victim, and over $1.5 million in court fees. However, McGregor has maintained his innocence and promised that the verdict won’t postpone his return to combat sports.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON ADMITS HE DOESN’T REMEMBER RECENT BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I BLANKED OUT”

Conor McGregor delays UFC comeback in favor of Logan Paul boxing match

Well, when Conor McGregor returns, he apparently won’t be fighting in the UFC. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ took to X, where he announced plans to compete in an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul next year in India. While McGregor has repeatedly been called out by Jake Paul, the Irishman instead plans to fight his brother.

‘The Maverick’ does have some bad blood with the Irishman’s camp as well. Last October, Logan Paul competed in a boxing match against Dillon Danis at Misfits 10, dominating ‘El Jefe’ en route to a lopsided win. It was a victory that the YouTuber-turned-fighter would help set the stage for a fight with Conor McGregor.

As of now, Dana White, nor the UFC have responded to Conor McGregor’s recent comments. While the company largely doesn’t let their fighters compete in the boxing ring, they’ve made exceptions in the past. Furthermore, with Logan Paul already signed to the TKO Group, the fight would be an easy one to make.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you have any interest in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul?

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

UFC legend thinks Colby Covington's trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan
UFC

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes he will score a finish over Arman Tsarukyan in their scheduled rematch.

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: 'That's honestly just how I feel'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington

Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington shuts down retirement talk after UFC Tampa loss: "This is just the beginning for me"

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington believes he still has plenty left in his career after his loss at UFC Tampa.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has released footage of his conversation with Chael Sonnen following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson gives retirement update following UFC Tampa knockout win: "I could be done right now"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson might be done fighting for good.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.