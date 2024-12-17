Conor McGregor reveals he’s agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: “I will then seek my return”

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

It’s been a rough few years for ‘The Notorious’. Conor McGregor was last seen in the octagon in the summer of 2021, competing in a heated trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. That night saw the Irishman snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round, in a brutal injury. Despite the injury, McGregor vowed to compete again by the end of 2022.

However, he hasn’t fought since that loss to Poirier over three years ago. He was scheduled to return opposite Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but pulled out due to a broken toe. While Conor McGregor called to re-book the bout for December, ‘Iron’ instead faced Charles Oliveira in November. During the Irishman’s time away from the sport, he’s had multiple controversies as well.

Last month, Conor McGregor was found liable by an Irish civil court for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in late 2018. As of now, the former UFC champion is expected to pay $250k to his victim, and over $1.5 million in court fees. However, McGregor has maintained his innocence and promised that the verdict won’t postpone his return to combat sports.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor delays UFC comeback in favor of Logan Paul boxing match

Well, when Conor McGregor returns, he apparently won’t be fighting in the UFC. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ took to X, where he announced plans to compete in an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul next year in India. While McGregor has repeatedly been called out by Jake Paul, the Irishman instead plans to fight his brother.

‘The Maverick’ does have some bad blood with the Irishman’s camp as well. Last October, Logan Paul competed in a boxing match against Dillon Danis at Misfits 10, dominating ‘El Jefe’ en route to a lopsided win. It was a victory that the YouTuber-turned-fighter would help set the stage for a fight with Conor McGregor.

As of now, Dana White, nor the UFC have responded to Conor McGregor’s recent comments. While the company largely doesn’t let their fighters compete in the boxing ring, they’ve made exceptions in the past. Furthermore, with Logan Paul already signed to the TKO Group, the fight would be an easy one to make.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you have any interest in seeing Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul?