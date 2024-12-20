Gilbert Burns responds to Colby Covington’s callout

Gilbert Burns has responded to Colby Covington’s callout.

After Burns leaked Chael Sonnen’s phone number, who is now Covington’s coach, ‘Chaos’ called out the Brazilian for his next fight. Covington said he wanted to get payback for Sonnen and felt like that fight also made sense.

“That’s disgusting man, that’s despicable, and that’s not right man.” Colby Covington said about Gilbert Burns. “That’s really messed up. Now, he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid s*it, saying stupid pranks. It’s a security concern. Gilbert, that was just very immature. What are we in high school dude? Be a grown-ass man, dude.

“That’s really messed up that Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael. I said to him, ‘Hey, Uncle Chael, if you want me to handle that inside the octagon, I will get justice for us’. I will get justice on Gilbert’s f*cking face, I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again because of how badly I beat him,” Covington added about Burns.

After Covington’s callout, Gilbert Burns took to social media to seemingly accept the callout and offer a date for the potential date.

“April? Miami?,” Burns wrote on X.

A fight between Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington does make a lot of sense, as both are coming off losses to up-and-comers and both are looking to remain in the title picture.