Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury’s decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: “I speak with my wife everyday”

By Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ are set to meet this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be the second time facing off, the last meeting in May saw Oleksandr Usyk defeat Tyson Fury by split decision after 12 rounds. In the process, the Ukrainian made history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Ahead of the massive boxing rematch, the two heavyweights are taking a very different approach to training. Earlier this week, Tyson Fury revealed that he hasn’t spoken with his wife in three months. According to the British boxer, distancing himself from his family helps strengthen his mind for the fight.

“I’ll end his career, this will be, you’ll never hear about Oleksandr Usyk again after this. It’s been a long camp, hasn’t seen my wife and kids in 3 months. I haven’t spoken to [my wife] at all in 3 months,” Tyson Fury stated earlier this week. “Not one word, sacrificed a lot. But it’ll all be worth it. 100 percent.”

RELATED: OLEKSANDR USYK VS. TYSON FURY 2 TO FEATURE “AI-POWERED JUDGE” FOR MASSIVE HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury’s comments about his family

However, Oleksandr Usyk doesn’t buy into that mindset at all. Earlier today, the reigning WBA (Super), IBO, WBC, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight champion was asked about Tyson Fury’s comments. There, Usyk stated that he has the opposite view of ‘The Gypsy King’. Instead, the Ukrainian leans on his family for support during fight camp.

“Yeah, I’m not with family much during fight months.” Oleksandr Usyk stated, when asked about Tyson Fury’s comments about not speaking with his family ahead of their boxing rematch. “But, no, I speak with my wife everyday. Every time, every day, every minute [I want to talk with them]. My children too, it’s helping me, because it’s my family.”

He continued, “Listen, for me, it doesn’t matter what Tyson does. For me, it matters what I do. Yeah, of course [they help me]. My daughter, little daughter Maria, is starting to walk. She’s saying ‘Mama, Baba’, like a grandmother, baba. This is really motivating to me.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing star? Do you think Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Tyson Fury on Saturday?

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

