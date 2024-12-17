Tyson Fury says he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Boxing legend Tyson Fury has claimed that he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

This weekend, Tyson Fury will attempt to avenge the first and only loss of his professional boxing career. He will go head to head with Oleksandr Usyk, the same man who beat him in their first meeting to become undisputed heavyweight champion. In the eyes of many, this serves as the defining fight in Tyson Fury’s legendary career.

In order to find success, he’s been forced to lock in like he never has before. He knows the scale of the challenge that lies ahead of him. After all, Usyk is one of the most well-rounded boxers on the planet today. Still, that isn’t going to scare someone like Fury who has been in there against some absolute monsters over the years.

In a recent interview, ‘The Gypsy King’ spoke candidly about the sacrifices he’s been making in the lead-up to this contest.