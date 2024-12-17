Tyson Fury says he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

Boxing legend Tyson Fury has claimed that he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Tyson Fury, Paris Fury

This weekend, Tyson Fury will attempt to avenge the first and only loss of his professional boxing career. He will go head to head with Oleksandr Usyk, the same man who beat him in their first meeting to become undisputed heavyweight champion. In the eyes of many, this serves as the defining fight in Tyson Fury’s legendary career.

RELATED: Boxing legend Tyson Fury gives his honest opinion on fighter pay

In order to find success, he’s been forced to lock in like he never has before. He knows the scale of the challenge that lies ahead of him. After all, Usyk is one of the most well-rounded boxers on the planet today. Still, that isn’t going to scare someone like Fury who has been in there against some absolute monsters over the years.

In a recent interview, ‘The Gypsy King’ spoke candidly about the sacrifices he’s been making in the lead-up to this contest.

Fury’s big sacrifice

“I’ll end his career, this will be, you’ll never hear about Oleksandr Usyk again after this. It’s been a long camp, hasn’t seen my wife and kids in 3 months. I haven’t spoken to [my wife] at all in 3 months,” Fury said. “Not one word, sacrificed a lot. But it’ll all be worth it. 100 percent.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

For Tyson Fury, this is the kind of bout that he’ll be remembered for. Yes, he’s had highlight reel moments against the likes of Deontay Wilder. Alas, he knows the importance of what’s going to happen this Saturday.

Do you believe Tyson Fury will be able to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch? If he does get the job done, how will he do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

