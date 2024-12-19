Aljamain Sterling vents frustration over Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov fight booking

Aljamain Sterling is frustrated with how Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov was made.

Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title for the first time in the co-main event of UFC 311 against Nurmagomedov. It’s the fight many fans wanted to see, but Sterling doesn’t like how the bout was made on short notice.

"Let's be honest, [Merab x Umar] is being made on 6 weeks notice, maybe 6 1/2. For a title fight? I understand having to do that if you're a challenger, but as a champion, you shouldn't be relegated to those type of stipulations." Aljo on Merab fighting Umar at UFC 311. pic.twitter.com/WoO83aa4yZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2024

“I don’t like anyone getting short-sided, blindsided, having to take something on short notice. I mean, let’s be honest, this fight is being made on six weeks’ notice? Maybe six-and-a-half. For a title fight? I mean, I understand having to do that if you’re a challenger, but as a champion, you shouldn’t be relegated to those type of stipulations. It’s just not right,” Sterling said to Ariel Helwani. “Then it leaves a bad taste in your mouth as in, ‘Why did I work so hard to get to this position to call the shots or some of the shots?’ And you’re not even getting a fair shake in it. Hopefully, we go out there, knock on wood, Merab does his thing, he takes his 0, puts on a great performance, and we can move on from this and on to the next.”

Aljamain Sterling says this is the same thing the UFC did to him when he fought Sean O’Malley. He believes champions should have a say as to when they fight, and it should not be on short notice.