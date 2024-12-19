Aljamain Sterling vents frustration over Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov fight booking

By Cole Shelton - December 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is frustrated with how Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov was made.

Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title for the first time in the co-main event of UFC 311 against Nurmagomedov. It’s the fight many fans wanted to see, but Sterling doesn’t like how the bout was made on short notice.

“I don’t like anyone getting short-sided, blindsided, having to take something on short notice. I mean, let’s be honest, this fight is being made on six weeks’ notice? Maybe six-and-a-half. For a title fight? I mean, I understand having to do that if you’re a challenger, but as a champion, you shouldn’t be relegated to those type of stipulations. It’s just not right,” Sterling said to Ariel Helwani. “Then it leaves a bad taste in your mouth as in, ‘Why did I work so hard to get to this position to call the shots or some of the shots?’ And you’re not even getting a fair shake in it. Hopefully, we go out there, knock on wood, Merab does his thing, he takes his 0, puts on a great performance, and we can move on from this and on to the next.”

Aljamain Sterling says this is the same thing the UFC did to him when he fought Sean O’Malley. He believes champions should have a say as to when they fight, and it should not be on short notice.

Aljamain Sterling hints at potential next opponents

Sterling is coming off a decision loss to Movsar Evloev in a very competitive fight.

Following the loss, Sterling wondered if he would fight again, but he now wants to return at UFC London against Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega.

“I think London would give me 12 weeks or something like that, or 10. I think that’s ideal,” Sterling said. “This way I can help Merab and have him finish up his camp for Umar. I can help out Nazim (Sadykhov) for his fight in February with (Ismael) Bonfim. And, then I could jumpstart my camp with the Umar camp and be ready for our March turnaround. (Ortega has) fought the who’s who of the division at this point, so I just think it would be a great fight with two older guys. I think I’m a bit older, but two guys that had fought for the belt. He’s got a good name value.”

Aljamain Sterling is 24-5 as a pro and is 1-1 since moving up to featherweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

