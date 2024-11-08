Mike Tyson opens up on medical scare that forced him to postpone the Jake Paul fight: “I was defecating tar”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up on the medical scare that forced him to postpone the initial date for the Jake Paul fight.

As we know, Mike Tyson is set to do battle with Jake Paul next week in a blockbuster boxing match. The two will compete on a global stage with the fight being broadcast across Netflix all over the world.

RELATED: Mike Tyson reflects on career struggles ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: “I wouldn’t wish my life on anybody”

Of course, it was meant to happen back in the summer, only for Tyson to fall out due to injury. The former heavyweight champion suffered a recurring ulcer issue that ensured he wouldn’t be able to make the walk to the ring.

Now, as the countdown to fight night continues, Tyson has opened up on what exactly happened during the Countdown show that’s currently streaming on Netflix.