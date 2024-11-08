Mike Tyson opens up on medical scare that forced him to postpone the Jake Paul fight: “I was defecating tar”
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up on the medical scare that forced him to postpone the initial date for the Jake Paul fight.
As we know, Mike Tyson is set to do battle with Jake Paul next week in a blockbuster boxing match. The two will compete on a global stage with the fight being broadcast across Netflix all over the world.
Of course, it was meant to happen back in the summer, only for Tyson to fall out due to injury. The former heavyweight champion suffered a recurring ulcer issue that ensured he wouldn’t be able to make the walk to the ring.
Now, as the countdown to fight night continues, Tyson has opened up on what exactly happened during the Countdown show that’s currently streaming on Netflix.
Tyson reveals injury woes
“I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood,” Tyson says on “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson.” “The next thing I know I’m on the floor. I was defecating tar.”
“I was doing great and then all of a sudden I started feeling tired and I was explaining to my trainer, I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”
Tyson went on to reveal that he lost 26 pounds as a result of the ulcer issues.
“I asked the doctor, ‘Am I going to die?’ ” Tyson recalls. “And she didn’t say no. She said we have options, though. That’s when I got nervous.”
Do you believe that Mike Tyson will be physically ready to compete against Jake Paul next week? If he does, can he get the victory, and if so, how will he do it? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
