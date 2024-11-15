Dana White believes everybody is “overlooking” Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

By Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

Dana White thinks everybody is overlooking Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 309 fight against Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic

Miocic is set to challenge Jones for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 309. However, entering the fight, the talk has been about a potential fight with Jones and Tom Aspinall, totally ruling out Miocic winning.

Stipe Miocic is also a massive +455 underdog, and Dana White thinks that’s off as he believes the fight is closer than people think.

“Well, if you look at what he did to the No. 1 guy in the division last time he fought, I mean could he have 10 more fights? Saturday night will tell, you never know in this business,” Dana White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You never know in the business when someone shows up and looks old in the fight business. We will find out on Saturday night… He lookd good and he looks like he’s in great shape… He weighed in light, Stipe looks good too. We talk so much about Jon but everybody is overlooking Stipe which is the position he loves to be in.”

There’s no question that Stipe Miocic is getting overlooked. He also has all the tools to upset Jon Jones on Saturday night at UFC 309.

Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones

Entering UFC 309, Stipe Miocic has confidence he will beat Jon Jones at UFC 309 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

“I will go as far as I have to in this fight, I don’t care what I have to do. He’s never seen anything like me,” Miocic said on UFC Countdown. “I’m going to hurt him a lot, I promise you that. I am going to beat his ass and walk out with the belt around my waist. Bring it on bitch, bring it on bitch.”

If Miocic does defeat Jones, it would be one of the biggest upsets in MMA and UFC history.

Stipe Miocic enters the bout having not fought since March of 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou to lose his heavyweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

