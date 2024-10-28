Mike Tyson declares he wants to ‘Die in the ring’ ahead of Jake Paul clash

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson would rather go out on his shield than be rushed to a local hospital if things go wrong against Jake Paul.

Tyson will make his return to the ring, at 58 years old, against Paul in a heavyweight matchup on November 15th in Dallas. He returns to the ring for his professional boxing return almost 10 full years after his last professional booking.

Tyson returned to the ring in an exhibition against fellow great Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight ended in a draw, as scored by the WBC.

Some fans, pundits, and fellow fighters are concerned with Tyson potentially getting badly hurt against the dangerous Paul in the ring. The massive age gap between him and Paul has come under criticism from many in the sport.

Despite concerns, Tyson is laser-focused on putting on a show against Paul. If things go wrong, he’s prepared to die in the ring.