Mike Tyson declares he wants to ‘Die in the ring’ ahead of Jake Paul clash
Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson would rather go out on his shield than be rushed to a local hospital if things go wrong against Jake Paul.
Tyson will make his return to the ring, at 58 years old, against Paul in a heavyweight matchup on November 15th in Dallas. He returns to the ring for his professional boxing return almost 10 full years after his last professional booking.
Tyson returned to the ring in an exhibition against fellow great Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight ended in a draw, as scored by the WBC.
Some fans, pundits, and fellow fighters are concerned with Tyson potentially getting badly hurt against the dangerous Paul in the ring. The massive age gap between him and Paul has come under criticism from many in the sport.
Despite concerns, Tyson is laser-focused on putting on a show against Paul. If things go wrong, he’s prepared to die in the ring.
Mike Tyson shares chilling message to Jake Paul
During the to-be-released Countdown series for the Paul fight, Tyson said he’s ready to risk it all against Paul.
“If I win, I’ll be immortal… I don’t want to die in a hospital bed; I want to die in the ring,” Tyson said.
Tyson appeared to silence some of his detractors in recent sparring footage ahead of the Paul fight. He brutalized a sparring partner and looked in solid physical shape in his fight camp.
Paul is riding a lot of momentum ahead of his showdown with Tyson. He’s won four consecutive fights since suffering his first professional loss to Tommy Fury last year.
Tyson is undoubtedly one of the most ferocious athletes of all time after a legendary run in the ring. He knocked out the likes of Marvis Frazier, Trevor Berbick, and Larry Holmes during his career.
Tyson vs. Paul is just weeks away from coming to fruition, barring any last-second obstacles. Tyson’s comments show that he’s in full war mode as he prepares for the upstart Paul.
