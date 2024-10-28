Mike Tyson declares he wants to ‘Die in the ring’ ahead of Jake Paul clash

By Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson would rather go out on his shield than be rushed to a local hospital if things go wrong against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson

Tyson will make his return to the ring, at 58 years old, against Paul in a heavyweight matchup on November 15th in Dallas. He returns to the ring for his professional boxing return almost 10 full years after his last professional booking.

Tyson returned to the ring in an exhibition against fellow great Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight ended in a draw, as scored by the WBC.

Some fans, pundits, and fellow fighters are concerned with Tyson potentially getting badly hurt against the dangerous Paul in the ring. The massive age gap between him and Paul has come under criticism from many in the sport.

Despite concerns, Tyson is laser-focused on putting on a show against Paul. If things go wrong, he’s prepared to die in the ring.

Mike Tyson shares chilling message to Jake Paul

During the to-be-released Countdown series for the Paul fight, Tyson said he’s ready to risk it all against Paul.

“If I win, I’ll be immortal… I don’t want to die in a hospital bed; I want to die in the ring,” Tyson said.

Tyson appeared to silence some of his detractors in recent sparring footage ahead of the Paul fight. He brutalized a sparring partner and looked in solid physical shape in his fight camp.

Paul is riding a lot of momentum ahead of his showdown with Tyson. He’s won four consecutive fights since suffering his first professional loss to Tommy Fury last year.

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the most ferocious athletes of all time after a legendary run in the ring. He knocked out the likes of Marvis Frazier, Trevor Berbick, and Larry Holmes during his career.

Tyson vs. Paul is just weeks away from coming to fruition, barring any last-second obstacles. Tyson’s comments show that he’s in full war mode as he prepares for the upstart Paul.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing

REPORT | Tommy Fury vs. KSI rematch in talks after 'TNT' receives lucrative offer

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I’m just a different species of human being"

Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024

Mike Tyson has made it clear that Jake Paul won’t be sharing the ring with your average “old man.”

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Tyson brutalizes sparring partner in preparation for Jake Paul fight

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t holding back in training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Idris Abdurashitov
ONE Championship

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: "She wanted to fight me next..."

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has her sights set on Misfits Boxing star Jully Poca.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya defends Ryan Garcia after Devin Haney files lawsuit: "You do know your son's a professional fighter?"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024
Fight Night
Boxing News

REPORT | EA Sports to revive fan-favorite 'Fight Night' boxing series after releasing UFC 6 in 2025

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

According to a recent report, gaming giant EA Sports is ready to make a return to the world of boxing.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

WATCH | Netflix releases official Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight trailer

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Eddie Hearn, DAZN
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn voices disgust in judging after Artur Beterbiev's win over Dmitry Bivol

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his disgust over the state of judging after Artur Beterbiev’s victory over Dmitry Bivol.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sets crazy $5 million bet ahead of boxing match against Mike Tyson

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Jake Paul has put forward the idea of an insane $5 million bet heading into his blockbuster showdown against Mike Tyson next month.