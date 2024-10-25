Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m just a different species of human being”

By Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024

Mike Tyson has made it clear that Jake Paul won’t be sharing the ring with your average “old man.”

Mike Tyson

Tyson and Paul are set to collide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15th. The boxing match was scheduled to take place earlier this year, but Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup during a flight. UFC veteran and BKFC fan favorite Mike Perry stepped up and stopped by Paul via TKO.

With the rescheduled matchup drawing closer, Tyson has cautioned those who feel he’s too old to give Paul problems.

RELATED: VIDEO | MIKE TYSON BRUTALIZES SPARRING PARTNER IN PREPARATION FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT

Mike Tyson Isn’t Concerned With Age Factor in Jake Paul Fight

During an interview with FOX 4 Dallas Fort-Worth, Mike Tyson didn’t sound too worried about the age gap between himself and Jake Paul (via Bloody Elbow).

“He’ supposed to be the young guy, I’m supposed to be the old man, he’s going to run all f***ing night? I think he should try it. He’s a younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me.

“Listen, you can’t compare me with other people my age because other people my age haven’t been training as long, consistently as me. I’m just a different species of human being, I think because I’m very active in what I do.

“I don’t sit around and do nothing, I’m very active in what I do and I’m very serious about what I do. I’m just so interested and I can’t wait for the evening to happen. It’s going to be a wonderful evening, the city of Dallas is going to be entertained.”

BJPenn.com will have live coverage of Paul vs. Tyson on fight night. Be sure to stay locked in on our homepage for the latest updates on the bout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jake Paul Mike Tyson

