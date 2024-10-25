Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m just a different species of human being”

Mike Tyson Isn’t Concerned With Age Factor in Jake Paul Fight

During an interview with FOX 4 Dallas Fort-Worth, Mike Tyson didn’t sound too worried about the age gap between himself and Jake Paul (via Bloody Elbow).

“He’ supposed to be the young guy, I’m supposed to be the old man, he’s going to run all f***ing night? I think he should try it. He’s a younger man, he should be able to handle punches from an old withering man like me.

“Listen, you can’t compare me with other people my age because other people my age haven’t been training as long, consistently as me. I’m just a different species of human being, I think because I’m very active in what I do.

“I don’t sit around and do nothing, I’m very active in what I do and I’m very serious about what I do. I’m just so interested and I can’t wait for the evening to happen. It’s going to be a wonderful evening, the city of Dallas is going to be entertained.”

