Alexander Volkanovski is still eyeing an early 2025 rematch against Ilia Topuria: “I’ve got one last crack at the title”

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is ready for a rematch with Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 308 over the weekend. Back for the first time since defeating Alexander Volkanovski in February, Ilia Topuria faced Max Holloway. The longtime featherweight earned another shot at gold in April, scoring a fifth-round knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Also in the building at UFC 308, was Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ sat next to the octagon, and watched as Ilia Topuria handed the Hawaiian his first knockout loss. In the months leading up to the fight, Volkanovski called to face the winner. However, ‘El Matador’ wasn’t very interested in a rematch with the former champion when asked following his win.

Following UFC 308, however, Dana White seemingly approved a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. With that in mind, the Australian is already preparing for the fight to happen next year. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski discussed a second meeting with ‘El Matador’.

“I’m not getting any younger. Everyone knows that. I’ve got one last crack at this title and I’m going to put everything into it.” Volk speaks on when he hopes to book the rematch with Ilia Topuria. pic.twitter.com/0j2hKpgaD4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski discusses Ilia Topuria rematch following UFC 308

There, Alexander Volkanovski got brutally honest about the title fight. Given his age and recent struggles, the 36-year-old admitted that his next fight might be his last crack at UFC gold. With that in mind, Volkanovski is ready to put everything into the opportunity. Furthermore, with Topuria’s recent statement declining to fight in Australia, the former champion is willing to face him anywhere.

“Yeah, if it’s too early, it’s going to be tough to get him over to Sydney. I always knew that.” Alexander Volkanovski stated to Ariel Helwani. “That’s why I was saying I’d prefer Max winning purely for that sense. But at least I know I’m guaranteed next. [Fighting in] Madrid or a stadium sounds great. I’ll fight in enemy territory.”

He continued, “…I’ve fought in enemy territory how many times, and been booed plenty of times. That would be huge, imagine a massive event in Spain… I’m not getting younger, everyone knows that. I’ve got one last crack at this title, and I’m going to put everything into it. So hopefully, early next year we can make it happen.”

