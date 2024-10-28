Lerone Murphy rips fellow UK UFC star after recent taunts following UFC 308 win: “Leave me alone!”

Lerone Murphy stokes beef with Nathaniel Wood after UFC 308

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Murphy addressed Nathaniel Wood’s recent banter and persistent callouts.

“The Nathaniel Woods of this world that would love to be in my position, but never will,” Murphy said. “He’s always got something to say. I always see him commenting on things but I’m like ‘Bro, leave it out!’. You had a tough split decision against a guy that just retired…we’re fighting on two different levels…

“So stop judging me…we’re in two different worlds. The guy’s weird, he’s weird! Leave me alone and get on with your life. Go and train, go get some fights under your belt, get into the Top 15 then stop calling me out. That’s more realistic, you’re not going to fight me [now]. I’m going into the Top 10 now, they’re not going to give you me, simple.”

Murphy and Wood were supposed to battle at UFC 286 last year before Wood suffered an injury in the lead-up. Wood hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win against Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 in July.

Murphy and Wood are in different positions in the UFC featherweight division. However, depending on the results of their next fights, their ongoing bad blood could set up a future matchup.

In the meantime, Murphy is riding high after his latest win. Despite Wood’s trolling attempts, Murphy seems amused by his fellow countryman’s persistence.