Anderson Silva praises Khalil Rountree Jr following UFC 307 performance

By Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Anderson Silva has praised Khalil Rountree Jr for his performance in the main event of UFC 307 last weekend.

Khalil Rountree

On Saturday night, Khalil Rountree Jr stepped up in a big way. He challenged Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship, and he took the champion to the limit.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree issues statement following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307

In the end, though, he fell short, falling to a fourth round TKO loss after an incredibly spirited effort. He was even able to drop ‘Poatan’, showcasing just how much he was able to exceed the initial expectations put in front of him.

Plenty of his fellow fighters praised Khalil Rountree Jr after the fight, including the great Anderson Silva on Instagram.

Silva praises Rountree Jr

“I could say countless things about this incredible battle between these two giants. In my opinion, the perfect world would be not seeing my brother and my friend fighting. But on the other hand, that’s how the sport is.

“Alex, you were impeccable, on an incredible rise. Congratulations, my friend.

“As for my little brother Khalil, I am so proud of you, my brother. Thank you so much for being part of my life. Those who know your story know who you truly are: you are a giant. You walk away from this battle as a winner because you showed that fighting at a high level is not for just anyone.

“Congratulations to both of you. May GOD bless you both.

Khalil, don’t forget that only a few like us have the courage to fight the good fight. Strength and honor today and always!“

What should be next for Khalil Rountree Jr in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anderson Silva Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024
Alex Pereira
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains why he believes Alex Pereira is P4P number one in the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman believes Alex Pereira is the number one male pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion right now.

Sean Strickland punches Paulo Costa
UFC

Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than MMA

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than mixed martial arts.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he's experiencing CTE symptoms

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.

Amanda Nunes, Dana White
Dana White

Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to "Call me" after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC superstar Amanda Nunes wants to speak with CEO Dana White just days after her former rival earned the UFC bantamweight title in Salt Lake City.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Peña's dismissal in UFC 307 post-fight callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley provides update after surgery, plans to come back sooner than expected: "I feel great"

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is expecting his layoff to be a lot shorter than originally planned.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Kayla Harrison

Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: "Winner takes all"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis wants to make a deal with Dana White involving Kayla Harrison.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's UFC 307 callout and KO prediction: "Take a number!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman has answered Joaquin Buckley’s calls for a face-to-face in the Octagon in their next appearances.

Conor McGregor, Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira
UFC

Conor McGregor banks big after $1 million wager on UFC 307 main event

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s big gamble on the UFC 307 main event between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. paid off handsomely.