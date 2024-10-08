Anderson Silva praises Khalil Rountree Jr following UFC 307 performance
Anderson Silva has praised Khalil Rountree Jr for his performance in the main event of UFC 307 last weekend.
On Saturday night, Khalil Rountree Jr stepped up in a big way. He challenged Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship, and he took the champion to the limit.
In the end, though, he fell short, falling to a fourth round TKO loss after an incredibly spirited effort. He was even able to drop ‘Poatan’, showcasing just how much he was able to exceed the initial expectations put in front of him.
Plenty of his fellow fighters praised Khalil Rountree Jr after the fight, including the great Anderson Silva on Instagram.
Silva praises Rountree Jr
“I could say countless things about this incredible battle between these two giants. In my opinion, the perfect world would be not seeing my brother and my friend fighting. But on the other hand, that’s how the sport is.
“Alex, you were impeccable, on an incredible rise. Congratulations, my friend.
“As for my little brother Khalil, I am so proud of you, my brother. Thank you so much for being part of my life. Those who know your story know who you truly are: you are a giant. You walk away from this battle as a winner because you showed that fighting at a high level is not for just anyone.
“Congratulations to both of you. May GOD bless you both.
Khalil, don’t forget that only a few like us have the courage to fight the good fight. Strength and honor today and always!“
