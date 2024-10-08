Silva praises Rountree Jr

“I could say countless things about this incredible battle between these two giants. In my opinion, the perfect world would be not seeing my brother and my friend fighting. But on the other hand, that’s how the sport is.

“Alex, you were impeccable, on an incredible rise. Congratulations, my friend.

“As for my little brother Khalil, I am so proud of you, my brother. Thank you so much for being part of my life. Those who know your story know who you truly are: you are a giant. You walk away from this battle as a winner because you showed that fighting at a high level is not for just anyone.

“Congratulations to both of you. May GOD bless you both.

Khalil, don’t forget that only a few like us have the courage to fight the good fight. Strength and honor today and always!“

