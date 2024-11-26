Mike Perry still hoping for BKFC return after beef with Conor McGregor: “I have three fights left on my contract”

Mike Perry is still angling for a return to BKFC amid his feud with Conor McGregor.

‘Platinum’ has long been viewed as the face of the world’s biggest bare-knuckle boxing promotion. After parting ways with the UFC in 2021, Mike Perry signed with BKFC a few months afterward. For the next three years, he dominated several high-profile former UFC stars. Perry quickly racked up a 5-0 record, defeating names such as Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez.

Following that last victory over ‘The Underground King’ in April, Mike Perry got a shot at Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ was initially set to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, but ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to health issues. As a result, Perry stepped up. With Conor McGregor and all of BKFC backing him, hopes were high for the bare-knuckle brawler.

Instead, he was battered by Jake Paul earlier this summer. After a trio of knockdowns, Mike Perry was handed a sixth-round stoppage loss by the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Following the loss, BKFC and Conor McGregor seemingly turned their backs on the 33-year-old. ‘The Notorious’ publically announced that Perry was “fired” as a direct response to his loss to Paul.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REMOVED FROM POPULAR ‘HITMAN’ VIDEO GAME AFTER LOSING CIVIL SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Mike Perry shares he has 3 fights left on his contract with @BareKnuckleFC 👊 “You need me in Bare Knuckle if you really want to make a splash.” – @PlatinumPerry pic.twitter.com/BlpvZ0FlWo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 26, 2024

Mike Perry continues to call for BKFC return amid beef with Conor McGregor

Nearly six months after that loss to Paul, Mike Perry is still angling for another BKFC fight. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘Platinum’ was asked about his standing in the promotion. There, Perry revealed that he still has three fights left with the company, but hasn’t been in discussions regarding a return.

“I still do have three fights left on my contract with bare-knuckle.” Mike Perry responded when asked about his future with BKFC. “I would love to fight those fights and 2025 might be an even bigger year for me. As big as all the years have kept growing for me, 2025, in bare-knuckle [could be huge]. Everything has been real quiet, nothing much has been said. But, you know, the fans know that I need to come back in there.”

He continued, “It’s a funny little joke [about me being fired] that we seem to talk about every time I get on camera. But, do you guys think Conor McGregor is done making money? You need me in bare-knuckle if you really want to make a splash.”

What do you make of these comments from the bare-knuckle boxer? Do you want to see Mike Perry return to BKFC?