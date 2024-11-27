Conor McGregor’s fiancee sends scathing message to rape accuser: “What sort of woman are you?”

Dee Devlin, the fiancee of Conor McGregor, has issued a scathing statement following her partner’s sexual assault trial.

McGregor was recently found liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. The UFC star was ordered to pay approximately $260,000 in damages to the victim, Nikita Hand.

Following the jury’s ruling, Dee Devlin posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story where she blasted Hand over her false accusations.

“Imagine a WOMAN, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin wrote. “This woman claims to know me. Yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to the man? Really?

“Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday night into Monday morning,” Devlin added. “All the while out of her face in a hotel room dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you? My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world.”

Dee Devlin was quick to defend Conor McGregor as she believes Nikita Hand is lying.