Conor McGregor’s fiancee sends scathing message to rape accuser: “What sort of woman are you?”

By Cole Shelton - November 26, 2024

Dee Devlin, the fiancee of Conor McGregor, has issued a scathing statement following her partner’s sexual assault trial.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin

McGregor was recently found liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. The UFC star was ordered to pay approximately $260,000 in damages to the victim, Nikita Hand.

Following the jury’s ruling, Dee Devlin posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story where she blasted Hand over her false accusations.

“Imagine a WOMAN, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin wrote. “This woman claims to know me. Yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to the man? Really?

“Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday night into Monday morning,” Devlin added. “All the while out of her face in a hotel room dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you? My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world.”

Dee Devlin was quick to defend Conor McGregor as she believes Nikita Hand is lying.

Conor McGregor’s fiancee wants CCTV tape released

Devlin’s statement didn’t end there, as she continued to take aim at Hand and said she hoped the CCTV tapes be released.

“CCTV DOES NOT LIE. I look forward to the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life,” Devlin wrote. “This is the real evidence. Video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which miraculously you don’t remember. To me, it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me, it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you.

“Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago. As should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever. We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are! They without sin cast the first stone,” Devlin concluded.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor met in 2008 in Dublin.

Conor McGregor UFC

