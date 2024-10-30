Michael ‘Venom’ Page teases potential middleweight move to face rising UFC star
UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is willing to move up to 185lbs to face one of the division’s fastest-rising stars inside the Octagon.
Page hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. Since then, he’s signed up for his first professional grappling match and got into a wild altercation with a former teammate during UFC 304 fight week.
After falling short at UFC 303, Page has stayed relatively quiet regarding his next UFC booking. First thing’s first for Page as he prepares to face UFC legend Carlos Condit at Polaris 30 this weekend.
Following his grappling debut, Page has his sights set on an active 2025 MMA run. He wants exciting fights with major implications, and eyes one of the UFC’s top names in a new division.
Michael ‘Venom’ Page calls out Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov for February 185lb fight
In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Page called out Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov for a future UFC booking.
“The hairs on the back of my neck went up when I heard Shara ‘Bullet’ call out my boy Izzy,” Page said. “He’s working on regaining that throne, let me jump in! I’m happy to do it. You’re talking about being the best striker, he says in his division, but right now I’m grappling in your division. So why not?
“Absolutely beautiful [UFC 308 win], I really enjoyed that,” Page continued. “And it’s definitely something he’s drilled before…when it comes to striking, I just fear nobody…I bet I get him to try to take me down. He’s going to get panicky in some way, shape, or form. If he doesn’t and just stands with me, I just think it’s going to be an exceptional MMA fight.”
Page went on to say that Magomedov’s February return timeline is perfect and he’d be open to fighting him in Saudi Arabia.
Magomedov defeated Armen Petrosyan with by spinning backfist knockout at UFC 308 last weekend. He’s 15-0 in his MMA career, including the finishes of Michael Oleksiejczuk and Antonio Trócoli.
As of this writing, Magomedov hasn’t responded to Page’s callout. A clash between Page and Magomedov would be a striker’s delight and one of the most exciting matchups the UFC could put together.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michael Page UFC