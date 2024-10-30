Michael ‘Venom’ Page teases potential middleweight move to face rising UFC star

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is willing to move up to 185lbs to face one of the division’s fastest-rising stars inside the Octagon.

Page hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303. Since then, he’s signed up for his first professional grappling match and got into a wild altercation with a former teammate during UFC 304 fight week.

After falling short at UFC 303, Page has stayed relatively quiet regarding his next UFC booking. First thing’s first for Page as he prepares to face UFC legend Carlos Condit at Polaris 30 this weekend.

Following his grappling debut, Page has his sights set on an active 2025 MMA run. He wants exciting fights with major implications, and eyes one of the UFC’s top names in a new division.