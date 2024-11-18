Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following criticism of Mike Tyson fight: “Clout chasing doesn’t suit you”

YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul has issued a response to PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend, live on Netflix. There, Jake Paul finally met 58-year-old heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. The two were slated to face off in July, but ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to a health emergency. As a result, Paul handed short-notice replacement Mike Perry a stoppage loss.

Ahead of the massive boxing match, many fans expressed concern for Mike Tyson. While the former heavyweight champion didn’t get hurt too badly, he was easily dominated by Jake Paul on Friday night. Tyson looked every bit of 58 years old, as he quickly gassed out in the eight-round bout.

Post-fight, Francis Ngannou expressed frustration with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. ‘The Predator’ is a longtime friend of the heavyweight legend, even having the 58-year-old coach him for his 2023 boxing match with Tyson Fury. On X, Ngannou wrote that he plans to slap ‘The Problem Child’ the next time he sees him.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER CONFIRMS PLANS TO RESUME BOXING CAREER, CALLS OUT FRANCIS NGANNOU: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME”

Clout chasing doesn’t suit you legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all https://t.co/XvQ3ZLkaaJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024

Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following controversial boxing match with Mike Tyson

Well, it hasn’t taken long for Jake Paul to respond. On X, ‘The Problem Child’ wrote that Francis Ngannou was “clout chasing”, and taunted him by mentioning Jon Jones. As many fans are aware, ‘Bones’ was in talks to fight the former UFC champion before his departure from the company last year.

For what it’s worth, Francis Ngannou is far from the only fighter to be slammed by Jake Paul following his win. Following his unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson, ‘The Problem Child’ slammed everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Conor McGregor. With that in mind, his response to Ngannou comes as no surprise.

However, the two will likely run into each other sooner rather than later. As of now, Francis Ngannou is expected to return to the PFL cage sometime in the spring. Jake Paul hasn’t signed a deal to step into the cage yet but is expected to fight for the Donn Davis-led company early next year.

What do you make of these comments from boxing star Jake Paul? Do you agree with Francis Ngannou?