Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following criticism of Mike Tyson fight: “Clout chasing doesn’t suit you”

By Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul has issued a response to PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend, live on Netflix. There, Jake Paul finally met 58-year-old heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. The two were slated to face off in July, but ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to a health emergency. As a result, Paul handed short-notice replacement Mike Perry a stoppage loss.

Ahead of the massive boxing match, many fans expressed concern for Mike Tyson. While the former heavyweight champion didn’t get hurt too badly, he was easily dominated by Jake Paul on Friday night. Tyson looked every bit of 58 years old, as he quickly gassed out in the eight-round bout.

Post-fight, Francis Ngannou expressed frustration with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. ‘The Predator’ is a longtime friend of the heavyweight legend, even having the 58-year-old coach him for his 2023 boxing match with Tyson Fury. On X, Ngannou wrote that he plans to slap ‘The Problem Child’ the next time he sees him.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER CONFIRMS PLANS TO RESUME BOXING CAREER, CALLS OUT FRANCIS NGANNOU: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME”

Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following controversial boxing match with Mike Tyson

Well, it hasn’t taken long for Jake Paul to respond. On X, ‘The Problem Child’ wrote that Francis Ngannou was “clout chasing”, and taunted him by mentioning Jon Jones. As many fans are aware, ‘Bones’ was in talks to fight the former UFC champion before his departure from the company last year.

For what it’s worth, Francis Ngannou is far from the only fighter to be slammed by Jake Paul following his win. Following his unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson, ‘The Problem Child’ slammed everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Conor McGregor. With that in mind, his response to Ngannou comes as no surprise.

However, the two will likely run into each other sooner rather than later. As of now, Francis Ngannou is expected to return to the PFL cage sometime in the spring. Jake Paul hasn’t signed a deal to step into the cage yet but is expected to fight for the Donn Davis-led company early next year.

What do you make of these comments from boxing star Jake Paul? Do you agree with Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia reveals plans to target Jake Paul after boxing suspension ends: "For uncle Mike"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024
Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till set for boxing match against Tommy Fury in January

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Darren Till is set for the first big fight of his post-UFC career as he prepares for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on January 18.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White after the latter criticized the nature of his win over Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White admits Mike Tyson "was right" about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson issues first statement following loss to Jake Paul: "I almost died in June"

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last night in Texas.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul admits carrying Mike Tyson during parts of their boxing match

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Fight fans slam Netflix for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streaming issues

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Fight fans and some UFC fighters slammed Netflix for the streaming issues during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last night.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: "I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Current PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a warning to Jake Paul following his victory over Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, several pro boxers took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, UFC Fighters, React
Jake Paul

UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout.