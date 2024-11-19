Darren Till unloads on Bo Nickal after UFC 309: “Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit”

Darren Till took aim at Bo Nickal after his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig.

Nickal won a decision over Craig on Saturday in a rather lackluster fight. It was the first time Nickal went the distance in his career in a fight that wasn’t that entertaining.

After the win, Till took to social media to blast Bo Nickal for his performance and everything he has said.

Guy has talked so much shit. Shit talked me since he came the UFC like I haven’t fought and beat top guys in there. Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit and Khamzat would destroy you https://t.co/H5DRM2EOBh — DT (@darrentill2) November 18, 2024

“Guy has talked so much shit. Shit talked me since he came the UFC like I haven’t fought and beat top guys in there. Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit and Khamzat would destroy you,” Till wrote.

Nickal has taken aim at Till in the past, so it wasn’t a surprise that the Brit was quick to voice his opinion. Till is also close friends with Khamzat Chimaev who Nickal has said he will beat, which also could lead to the Brit taking aim at the undefeated fighter.