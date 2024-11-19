Darren Till unloads on Bo Nickal after UFC 309: “Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit”

By Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Darren Till took aim at Bo Nickal after his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal

Nickal won a decision over Craig on Saturday in a rather lackluster fight. It was the first time Nickal went the distance in his career in a fight that wasn’t that entertaining.

After the win, Till took to social media to blast Bo Nickal for his performance and everything he has said.

“Guy has talked so much shit. Shit talked me since he came the UFC like I haven’t fought and beat top guys in there. Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit and Khamzat would destroy you,” Till wrote.

Nickal has taken aim at Till in the past, so it wasn’t a surprise that the Brit was quick to voice his opinion. Till is also close friends with Khamzat Chimaev who Nickal has said he will beat, which also could lead to the Brit taking aim at the undefeated fighter.

Darren Till has criticized Bo Nickal in the past

Darren Till has been critical of Bo Nickal throughout his UFC tenure.

Back in October, Till took to social media to blast Nickal saying the American’s striking is abymssal.

“The ginger ninja doesn’t even fight. Talks more than me and I talk a lot,” Till wrote bout Nickal. “#GingerNinja He even shit talks me and hasn’t beat an opponent who’s record is a winning one Proper ginger ninja Yes his wrestling is good but his striking is appalling and his cooking videos make me want to stab myself to death Proper ginger ninja.”

Despite all the trash talk, the two will likely never fight as Till is no longer in the UFC. But, perhaps Nickal will eventually fight Till’s friend and teammate in Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Till, he is set to box Tommy Fury on January 18 in Manchester, England. Till last competed in July with a first-round TKO win over Mohammad Mutie in boxing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Darren Till UFC

