Deontay Wilder’s mother encourages the former champion to retire after another lopsided defeat: “Enjoy your life now”

Deontay Wilder’s mother wants the boxing legend to retire following yet another defeat.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ returned to the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. For Deontay Wilder, the bout was his first since a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Joseph Parker in December. That defeat prevented the former heavyweight champion from facing longtime rival Anthony Joshua in March.

However, Deontay Wilder was undeterred. Following his loss in December, he stated that he would earn a fight with ‘AJ’ in a different way. For his return, he faced former WBO interim heavyweight champion, Zhilei Zhang. ‘Big Bang’ too had suffered a loss to Joseph Parker in recent months, and was hoping to get back to the title contention.

Ultimately, it wasn’t even close. In the main event of the much-discussed ‘Matchroom vs. Queensbury’ event over the weekend, Deontay Wilder was badly knocked out. The loss was the former champion’s fourth in his last five ring appearances. Since 2020, Wilder has suffered lopsided losses to the aforementioned Parker and Zhang, as well as Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder’s mother encourages ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to retire following recent loss

Prior to his bout with Zhilei Zhang, Deontay Wilder admitted that the bout could be his last if he lost. While the heavyweight boxer hasn’t made any announcement, it seems that his family is ready to see him hang it up. In a comment given to USAToday earlier this week, Wilder’s mother Deborah encouraged him to retire.

“I texted him and said, ‘Son, we’re having a party for you’.” Deontay Wilder’s mother stated in the interview encouraging her son to retire from boxing. “‘You gave us the best boxing in the USA when boxing was dead. You’ve gotten older. You’ve ran your course in your journey. It’s time to celebrate. Enjoy your life now. Teach other young men how to become a champion.’”

She continued, “He brought back boxing to the USA, and we enjoyed all those knockouts. I taped them and I’m going to look back at them. We going to laugh, we going to cry. But we gonna be happy.” (h/t USAToday)

What do you make of these comments from the former boxing champion’s mother? Do you believe Deontay Wilder should retire after his recent defeat?