Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez’s return: “I don’t know where he’s getting his ticket”

By Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to be part of Oscar De La Hoya’s feud with Canelo Alvarez.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, Sin City will be taken over by not only one but two massive combat sports events. At the Sphere, Noche UFC will go down. Headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, the card will focus on Mexican fighting history. Across the town, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will be facing Puerto Rico’s Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena.

It seems that Oscar De La Hoya is excited for Saturday night as well. Earlier this month, ‘The Golden Boy’ seemingly set aside his feud with Dana White and the UFC, to take aim at Canelo Alvarez. The retired boxer revealed his plans to attend Noche UFC, while also slamming his rival’s return against Berlanga.

Speaking in a recent interview with John Morgan of Grind City Media, Dana White reacted to Oscar De La Hoya’s comments. There, the promoter seemed surprised that the retired boxer would attend Noche UFC given their feud. White added that he’s confused as to how ‘The Golden Boy’ would be getting tickets to the event to begin with.

RELATED: WATCH | UFC BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION SEAN O’MALLEY RUNS ROUTES AT ARIZONA CARDINALS TRAINING CAMP

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya’s comments about Noche UFC and Canelo Alvarez

In the interview, Dana White added that he actually respects Canelo Alvarez. While the UFC is going head-to-head with the boxer, it’s not out of disrespect. With that in mind, White doesn’t want to get in the middle of Alvarez’s feud with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Well, I don’t know where he’s getting his tickets from.” Dana White responded when asked about Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC. “He’s not getting them from me, I don’t know if he’s coming with [Turki Alalshikh] or what his deal is. But yeah, I saw [his comments]. It’s him trying to s*it on Canelo, and I’ve said it a million times, I respect Canelo.”

He continued, “I like Canelo, I’ve met him, he’s a nice guy. That night we’re talking about, we’re talking about the history of Mexico and the history of their people and their traditions. We talk about the impact they’ve had on combat sports… Canelo is a big part of the night. Julio Cesar Chavez, Salvador Sanchez, all the baddest dudes to come out of Mexico. How do you not talk about Canelo too?”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Are you more excited for Noche UFC or Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Canelo Alvarez Dana White Oscar De La Hoya UFC

Related

Brandon Moreno, Demetrious Johnson

Brandon Moreno praises fellow flyweight Demetrious Johnson after retirement announcement: "Legend of the sport"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024
Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso expecting a violent fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306: "We are going to kill each other"

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Alexa Grasso is expecting her UFC 306 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko to be violent.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley explains why he's not concerned about Merab Dvalishvili's cardio and pace ahead of UFC 306

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley knows Merab Dvalishvili is known for his cardio and pace, but he doesn’t think that will play any role in their UFC 306 fight.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reveals his MMA Mount Rushmore ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

Dana White’s MMA ‘Mount Rushmore’ features four of the greatest to ever fight in the promotion, including one he’s vehemently defended.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker says it's title shot or bust if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024

Robert Whittaker is adamant that a win over Khamzat Chimaev gets him another UFC middleweight title opportunity.

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev fires back at Aljamain Sterling over PED claims: "He will answer about his words"

Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024
Sean O’Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach explains what Merab Dvalishvili must do to defeat Sean O'Malley at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024

The coach of Merab Dvalishvili, Ray Longo, has detailed what his fighter must do in order to take the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Sean O’Malley.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White still isn't eager to host UFC events in stadiums

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still isn’t convinced by holding events in stadiums, even in Las Vegas.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno says recent MMA hiatus has him “very motivated” to fight at UFC Edmonton: “I find myself in a really good moment”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Brandon Moreno believes his recent MMA hiatus has left him feeling motivated ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley vows to KO “sloppy” Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “This fight is going to end brutal”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley has vowed to knock Merab Dvalishvili out this weekend in their UFC 306 main event at the Sphere.