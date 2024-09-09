Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez’s return: “I don’t know where he’s getting his ticket”

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to be part of Oscar De La Hoya’s feud with Canelo Alvarez.

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, Sin City will be taken over by not only one but two massive combat sports events. At the Sphere, Noche UFC will go down. Headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, the card will focus on Mexican fighting history. Across the town, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will be facing Puerto Rico’s Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena.

It seems that Oscar De La Hoya is excited for Saturday night as well. Earlier this month, ‘The Golden Boy’ seemingly set aside his feud with Dana White and the UFC, to take aim at Canelo Alvarez. The retired boxer revealed his plans to attend Noche UFC, while also slamming his rival’s return against Berlanga.

Speaking in a recent interview with John Morgan of Grind City Media, Dana White reacted to Oscar De La Hoya’s comments. There, the promoter seemed surprised that the retired boxer would attend Noche UFC given their feud. White added that he’s confused as to how ‘The Golden Boy’ would be getting tickets to the event to begin with.

Dana White responds to Oscar De La Hoya saying he’ll attend Noche UFC instead of Canelo’s fight: “I don’t know where he’s getting his tickets from, definitely ain’t getting it from me… it’s him trying to sh*t on Canelo.” (via @grindcitymedia, @JohnMorgan_MMA) pic.twitter.com/Ki6NCupTsk — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) September 8, 2024

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya’s comments about Noche UFC and Canelo Alvarez

In the interview, Dana White added that he actually respects Canelo Alvarez. While the UFC is going head-to-head with the boxer, it’s not out of disrespect. With that in mind, White doesn’t want to get in the middle of Alvarez’s feud with Oscar De La Hoya.

“Well, I don’t know where he’s getting his tickets from.” Dana White responded when asked about Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC. “He’s not getting them from me, I don’t know if he’s coming with [Turki Alalshikh] or what his deal is. But yeah, I saw [his comments]. It’s him trying to s*it on Canelo, and I’ve said it a million times, I respect Canelo.”

He continued, “I like Canelo, I’ve met him, he’s a nice guy. That night we’re talking about, we’re talking about the history of Mexico and the history of their people and their traditions. We talk about the impact they’ve had on combat sports… Canelo is a big part of the night. Julio Cesar Chavez, Salvador Sanchez, all the baddest dudes to come out of Mexico. How do you not talk about Canelo too?”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Are you more excited for Noche UFC or Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga?