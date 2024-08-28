Francis Ngannou is still focused on his boxing career ahead of his PFL debut: “Why not fight everyone?”

By Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou still has an eye on the boxing ring.

Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ is set to return to the cage in October in Saudi Arabia. There, Francis Ngannou will make his PFL debut against former tournament winner Renan Ferreira. The bout will be the former UFC champion’s first, since handing Ciryl Gane a unanimous decision loss back in January 2022. Following that victory, Ngannou headed to the boxing ring.

Last October, the former UFC star faced Tyson Fury in his boxing debut. Despite entering the fight a massive underdog, Francis Ngannou knocked down ‘The Gpysy King’ and gave him a massive scare. However, the British champion left the ring with a split-decision victory. Despite the loss, Ngannou made a big impression.

He made such a good impression, that Francis Ngannou was tapped as a replacement for Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had suffered an upset loss to Joseph Parker in December, and the former UFC champion replaced him. Unfortunately for Ngannou, his second trip to the ring didn’t end as well as his first.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou opens up on boxing future ahead of PFL debut against Renan Ferreira

It took only two rounds for Anthony Joshua to defeat Francis Ngannou in March, handing the heavyweight his first knockout loss. Despite the brutal defeat, ‘The Predator’ still has plans to return to the boxing ring. Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Ngannou called to face Fury again, as well as Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk.

“Absolutely. I would love that fight,” Francis Ngannou said when asked about facing Deontay Wilder. “Pure boxing, don’t be delusional here. That’s where we both stand a chance, but if we go MMA only one man stands a chance. It’s a fight that I want, I always wanted that fight. At some point we had a discussion that didn’t go too far, but we wanted to make this fight happen.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “And even more boxers, [Oleksandr Usyk?] Why not [fight] everyone? I have the Fury rematch then Deontay Wilder on the wish list. [Martin Bakole?] Not really. That is the fight I would choose as the last option because I see him more like a brother. I’d fight anyone else beside him, plus he’s dangerous!”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL heavyweight? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou box again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

