Merab Dvalishvili reveals wild plans for next year: “I want to be busy in 2025!”

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili wants to be very, very, very active next year.

‘The Machine’ last appeared in the octagon in September, in the main event of Noche UFC. There, Merab Dvalishvili finally got his crack at bantamweight gold, against the hard-hitting Sean O’Malley. Ultimately, the wrestler largely controlled ‘Sugar’, winning the bout by unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

Just a few short months removed from that win, he’s now set for his first title defense. In the co-main event of UFC 311 in January, Merab Dvalishvili will meet Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Young Eagle’ earned the title opportunity with a dominant decision win over Cory Sandhagen in August. While Dvalishvili didn’t believe the Russian deserved a title shot at first, he signed the deal to face him earlier this month.

The bout will be a fast turnaround for the newly crowned bantamweight champion. However, that’s largely by design. Speaking in a recent interview with the UFC, Merab Dvalishvili discussed his upcoming fight against Nurmagomedov. However, he also shed light on what he plans to do in his first full-year as champion.

Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for busy 2025 ahead of UFC 311 return

There, Merab Dvalishvili revealed plans to compete four times next year. ‘The Machine’ plans to beat Nurmagomedov in January, and then move on to a rematch with Petr Yan in March. Afterward, he wants to face Sean O’Malley once again in April, before having one last title defense later in the year against a top contender.

“I want to win this fight and I want to be busy in 2025.” Merab Dvalishvili stated in the interview with the UFC, ahead of his return against Umar Nurmagomedov. “I’m fighting [Umar] on January 18th, and then I want to stay busy. I know [Sean] O’Malley wants to come back in April, and I think Petr will be ready in March.”

He concluded, “So, maybe fight Petr in March, and then a rematch [with O’Malley] in April. Whoever will be [the next] contender I will take, and I’ll clean out the division again.”

What do you make of these comments from Merab Dvalishvili? Do you think ‘The Machine’ will end 2025 as bantamweight champion?