Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: “Fight for my life”

Jiri Prochazka is hoping to secure a third fight with Alex Pereira.

Prochazka is 0-2 against Pereira, losing both fights by knockout. The former champ is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill in an intriguing matchup. The winner of the fight would likely be in line for a title shot.

However, with Jiri Prochazka being 0-2 against Alex Pereira, whether or not he will get a third fight is uncertain. But, Prochazka says that is his goal and it is the fight he wants.

“You know, maybe I’ll sound crazy or whatever, but believe me, I’m working on [once again becoming] the champion,” Prochazka explained to MMAFighting. “[The] champion right now is Alex. But right now, I’m focusing [on] what’s before me. What’s the next step? Right now, it’s Jamahal Hill. Next, we will see who will be the champion. If that will be Alex, for me right now — if there will be a questions about the fight with Alex — that will be for me, really, the fight for my life.”

If Jiri Prochazka beats Jamahal Hill and does so in impressive fashion, he could get the trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. And, if he does, Prochazka is confident he can pull off the upset.