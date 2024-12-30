Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: “Fight for my life”

By Cole Shelton - December 30, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is hoping to secure a third fight with Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Prochazka is 0-2 against Pereira, losing both fights by knockout. The former champ is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill in an intriguing matchup. The winner of the fight would likely be in line for a title shot.

However, with Jiri Prochazka being 0-2 against Alex Pereira, whether or not he will get a third fight is uncertain. But, Prochazka says that is his goal and it is the fight he wants.

“You know, maybe I’ll sound crazy or whatever, but believe me, I’m working on [once again becoming] the champion,” Prochazka explained to MMAFighting. “[The] champion right now is Alex. But right now, I’m focusing [on] what’s before me. What’s the next step? Right now, it’s Jamahal Hill. Next, we will see who will be the champion. If that will be Alex, for me right now — if there will be a questions about the fight with Alex — that will be for me, really, the fight for my life.”

If Jiri Prochazka beats Jamahal Hill and does so in impressive fashion, he could get the trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. And, if he does, Prochazka is confident he can pull off the upset.

Jiri Prochazka says he learned from the loss to Alex Pereira

Prochazka is coming off a TKO loss to Pereira in the rematch for the light heavyweight title.

The fan-favorite says the fight was a good learning experience for him and he now know what he needs to do and correct.

“I took the best from that,” Prochazka said. “It was not too much about like that performance in the night, but about the preparation for that fight and I had to change many, many things. So the last few months, I really worked on that, what to, what to do, what not to do, what not to repeat. So here I am and ready for the next fight. Every loss, every win is the main point of the career. So every battle, doesn’t matter if it is a win. Win or lose, there is always the chance to take the best from that experience from every fight.”

Prochazka is 30-5-1 and is coming off the loss to Pereira. Before that, he scored a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic to return to the win column after the first loss to Pereira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Caio Borralho Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho shares theory on why he isn't fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024
Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Surging UFC contender once again calls out Leon Edwards following scintillating submission win

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

One rising UFC welterweight continues to knock on Leon Edwards’ door.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Luke Rockhold makes prediction for UFC 311 clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill: 'He goes for the kill'

Fernando Quiles - December 30, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold believes he knows who could have the edge in the upcoming light heavyweight battle between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.

Rampage Jackson
UFC

Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has detailed what he believes led to the downfall of his iconic career in the sport.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to predict who will be the male UFC champions by the end of 2025.

Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree admits he felt happy following brutal UFC title loss to Alex Pereira: "Felt like I was where I belong"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Khalil Rountree was happy following his brutal knockout loss to UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Donald Cerrone
UFC

Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.