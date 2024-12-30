Jiri Prochazka campaigns for third fight against Alex Pereira despite being 0-2: “Fight for my life”
Jiri Prochazka is hoping to secure a third fight with Alex Pereira.
Prochazka is 0-2 against Pereira, losing both fights by knockout. The former champ is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill in an intriguing matchup. The winner of the fight would likely be in line for a title shot.
However, with Jiri Prochazka being 0-2 against Alex Pereira, whether or not he will get a third fight is uncertain. But, Prochazka says that is his goal and it is the fight he wants.
“You know, maybe I’ll sound crazy or whatever, but believe me, I’m working on [once again becoming] the champion,” Prochazka explained to MMAFighting. “[The] champion right now is Alex. But right now, I’m focusing [on] what’s before me. What’s the next step? Right now, it’s Jamahal Hill. Next, we will see who will be the champion. If that will be Alex, for me right now — if there will be a questions about the fight with Alex — that will be for me, really, the fight for my life.”
If Jiri Prochazka beats Jamahal Hill and does so in impressive fashion, he could get the trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. And, if he does, Prochazka is confident he can pull off the upset.
Jiri Prochazka says he learned from the loss to Alex Pereira
Prochazka is coming off a TKO loss to Pereira in the rematch for the light heavyweight title.
The fan-favorite says the fight was a good learning experience for him and he now know what he needs to do and correct.
“I took the best from that,” Prochazka said. “It was not too much about like that performance in the night, but about the preparation for that fight and I had to change many, many things. So the last few months, I really worked on that, what to, what to do, what not to do, what not to repeat. So here I am and ready for the next fight. Every loss, every win is the main point of the career. So every battle, doesn’t matter if it is a win. Win or lose, there is always the chance to take the best from that experience from every fight.”
Prochazka is 30-5-1 and is coming off the loss to Pereira. Before that, he scored a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic to return to the win column after the first loss to Pereira.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC