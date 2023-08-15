Claressa Shields serious about potential Jake Paul boxing match: “I will win and he knows that”

Yes, female boxing champion Claressa Shields is legitimately serious about fighting Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring earlier this month opposite Nate Diaz in Texas. Back for the first time since losing to Tommy Fury in February, the YouTuber scored a unanimous decision win over the UFC veteran. With the victory, Jake Paul was on the right track and received many callouts.

One of those callouts even came from Claressa Shields. The ‘GWOAT’ has barely been touched in the boxing ring, and has even parlayed that success to the PFL cage. Holding a 1-1 record in the cage, she recently signed a multi-year deal with the company to return in 2024. In a recent interview with TMZ, she discussed her return to the cage.

However, the conversation again shifted back to Jake Paul. In the interview, Claressa Shields admitted that she wasn’t entirely serious about boxing Keith Thurman, whom she previously called out. However, she is serious about fighting ‘The Problem Child’, and she believes she’ll win.

“I would really fight Jake Paul in a fight honestly,” Claressa Shields stated when asked about her callout. “I would win, and he knows that. He knows that. Jake Paul listen, Nate Diaz is not a real boxer. He’s an MMA fighter, he’s not a boxer. So him getting in there and not being able to use his chokes, his feet, his slams, his jiu-jitsu, gave Jake Paul a huge advantage.”

She continued, “I mean he just knocked Nate Diaz down he didn’t beat the mess out of Nate Diaz. Honestly like, he had a real fight against Tommy Fury [and lost]. Jake Paul, he lands punches on guys with really bad defense and he wouldn’t be able to do that with me. I’m sorry, I have too much experience for him.”

What do you make of these comments from Claressa Shields? Do you want to see the fight?