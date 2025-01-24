Terence Crawford’s team confirms massive Canelo Alvarez bout is slated for September: “David vs. Goliath”

By Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

It appears that boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will indeed clash on September 13th.

The Mexican superstar and ‘Bud’ have been in talks to fight for a few years now. Following Terence Crawford’s knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in the summer of 2023, he called out Canelo Alvarez. At the time, the then-unified welterweight champion stated he wanted the bout to become undisputed in a historic third weight class.

At first, Canelo Alvarez rejected the idea of facing Terence Crawford. Instead, the super-middleweight champion scored dominant decision wins over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga. While Alvarez initially shot down a fight against ‘Bud’, it seems that Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh has changed his mind.

Earlier this month, The Ring Magazine released a report stating the bout was finalized for September in Las Vegas. While Canelo Alvarez, nor Terence Crawford have discussed the report, a member of the latter’s team did. Speaking in a recent interview with Fight Hype, Bernie Davis claimed the fight was on for September 13th in Las Vegas.

RELATED: RYAN GARCIA’S BOXING RETURN ANNOUNCED FOR MAY AGAINST ROLANDO ROMERO, RIVAL DEVIN HANEY TO COMPETE ON UNDERCARD

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

(via Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Massive Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match reportedly official for September

‘Bernie Tha Boxer’ is a staple of Terence Crawford’s team, but that doesn’t mean he’s unaware of the challenge his friend faces. Speaking to Fight Hype, Davis stated that the bout is like David vs. Goliath. However, if there’s anyone who could claim the mountain and upset Canelo Alvarez, it would be ‘Bud’.”

“We will climb that mountain. It’s on, baby.” Bernie Davis stated to FightHype earlier this week. “September 13th, look forward to it. Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez. As I said, Crawford vs. Canelo. Yeah, it’s confirmed. Crawford vs. Canelo, not the other way around. Team Crawford stands up. Pound-for-pound, the best in the world. Soon to be the super middleweight champion of the world.”

He continued, “That’s the only challenges Crawford looked for, and it was only right. We deserved this challenge to be on the big stage in a mega-fight in a super fight in what we call a David vs. Goliath battle.” (h/t KO On SI)

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited about Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

