Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers’ recent run-in with Conor McGregor: “He would’ve f*cked you both up”

By Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC

‘The Notorious’ has been publically in talks for an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul for months now. Having not competed in the UFC for nearly four years, Conor McGregor wanted to end his layoff with a glorified spar with ‘The Maverick’. While Jake Paul is the more experienced boxer of the two, Logan currently holds a win over the Irishman’s teammate, Dillon Danis.

Barring any change of heart from Dana White and the UFC, the bout won’t be happening. However, Conor McGregor and Logan Paul recently went face-to-face at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The 45th and 47th President famously appeared at UFC events the last two years to help promote his Presidential campaign.

For his inauguration, Trump decided to invite several combat sports stars. As a result, Conor McGregor had a bit of an uncomfortable run-in with Logan and Jake Paul. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, ‘The Notorious’ went face-to-face with ‘The Maverick’ and seemingly slammed him for not trying hard enough to secure the bout.

RELATED: WATCH | JAKE PAUL AND MIKE TYSON PARTY AT DONALD TRUMP’S INAUGURAL BALL

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz mocks Conor McGregor and the Paul Brothers

That video was very entertaining to one Nate Diaz. Taking to X earlier today, the former UFC title challenger slammed the Paul brothers, for talking trash online but not saying anything to Conor McGregor’s face. While Diaz believes the pair would’ve easily lost, he’s frustrated that they didn’t try.

Then again, there would’ve been no point in promoting a fight between them. Earlier this week, Conor McGregor revealed that the UFC shot down the bout with Logan Paul. While ‘The Notorious’ believes the exhibition would’ve made a lot of sense, Dana White and the company disagreed.

“It made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it.” McGregor stated earlier this week to The Schmo. “The UFC weren’t into it. I’m not sure the WWE what their interest was, I just knew the UFC weren’t into it.”

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Who do you want to see Conor McGregor face in his UFC return later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Logan Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025
Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya expects to train with rival Alex Pereira one day: 'I'll always respect Poatan'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya believes it’s only a matter of time before he trains with his former rival Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ranked UFC lightweight says Max Holloway can give Islam Makhachev problems: 'There are things that could be difficult'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

One top-10 UFC lightweight has explained why he feels Max Holloway could make things interesting against Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight: 'Nothing's completely locked in'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has an idea of when he’d like to return to the Octagon.

Shara Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025

Shara Magomedov has fired back at Michael Page ahead of their February 1 fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with former UFC champion Sean O'Malley: "He's going to get beat up"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025
Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill's knockout loss at UFC 311: "We respect each other"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Alex Pereira didn’t enjoy seeing Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311 over the weekend.

Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano reveals 'nice check' he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025

Renato Moicano got paid to step up on short notice at UFC 311.

Arman Tsarukyan Dana White
Dana White

Retired UFC veteran thinks Dana White should give Arman Tsarukyan title shot following UFC 311 pullout

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

An ex-UFC bruiser doesn’t believe Arman Tsarukyan should be punished by Dana White after his removal from the UFC 311 card.

Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach Ray Longo explains how UFC 'created a monster' in Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has been on a tear, and Ray Longo believes the UFC played a significant role.