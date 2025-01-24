Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers’ recent run-in with Conor McGregor: “He would’ve f*cked you both up”

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.

‘The Notorious’ has been publically in talks for an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul for months now. Having not competed in the UFC for nearly four years, Conor McGregor wanted to end his layoff with a glorified spar with ‘The Maverick’. While Jake Paul is the more experienced boxer of the two, Logan currently holds a win over the Irishman’s teammate, Dillon Danis.

Barring any change of heart from Dana White and the UFC, the bout won’t be happening. However, Conor McGregor and Logan Paul recently went face-to-face at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The 45th and 47th President famously appeared at UFC events the last two years to help promote his Presidential campaign.

For his inauguration, Trump decided to invite several combat sports stars. As a result, Conor McGregor had a bit of an uncomfortable run-in with Logan and Jake Paul. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, ‘The Notorious’ went face-to-face with ‘The Maverick’ and seemingly slammed him for not trying hard enough to secure the bout.

🤣 WTH goin on here UGuys all been talkin hella shit u should’ve beat his ass

He would’ve fucked u both up easy but you should’ve at least gave it a try after talkin all that shit, you lady’s all 🧢🧢🤣 ✈️

Be about it don’t talk about it #paulsisters vs #realfighter pic.twitter.com/HzBjPiQfYv — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2025

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz mocks Conor McGregor and the Paul Brothers

That video was very entertaining to one Nate Diaz. Taking to X earlier today, the former UFC title challenger slammed the Paul brothers, for talking trash online but not saying anything to Conor McGregor’s face. While Diaz believes the pair would’ve easily lost, he’s frustrated that they didn’t try.

Then again, there would’ve been no point in promoting a fight between them. Earlier this week, Conor McGregor revealed that the UFC shot down the bout with Logan Paul. While ‘The Notorious’ believes the exhibition would’ve made a lot of sense, Dana White and the company disagreed.

“It made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it.” McGregor stated earlier this week to The Schmo. “The UFC weren’t into it. I’m not sure the WWE what their interest was, I just knew the UFC weren’t into it.”

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Who do you want to see Conor McGregor face in his UFC return later this year?