Ryan Garcia’s boxing return announced for May against Rolando Romero, rival Devin Haney to compete on undercard

Young boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be returning on the same card in May.

‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ haven’t competed since their grudge match last April in New York. While the bout was the first time the two met as professionals, they fought six times as amateurs. Having split that series at three wins apiece, Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney had a very, very heated buildup. However, the latter entered the ring as a wide betting favorite.

Instead, Ryan Garcia shocked the world last spring. He knocked down Devin Haney three times across 12 rounds to score a decision win, handing the dominant champion his first career defeat. Sadly, the celebration was shortlived for ‘KingRy’. Post-fight, Garcia’s win was overturned to a no-contest due to a drug test failure.

Furthermore, the young boxing star was suspended for a year from the date of the fight. Just a few months away from the end of Ryan Garcia’s suspension, he’s got his next fight. As first announced by Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh, ‘KingRy’ will meet former champion Rolando Romero in his return in May.

The Ring Magazine is excited to announce its first boxing card in USA this May 2025 in collaboration with the video game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (which the card will be named after) and SNK Games. The card includes three fights: Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero

‘Rolly’, like Ryan Garcia, is no stranger to the spotlight. A former two-division champion, Rolando Romero is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes in September. Having suffered knockout losses to Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz, this bout will be arguably the biggest of his career to date.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney will return in the co-main event of Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero. There, the former undisputed lightweight champion will face fellow star Jose Ramirez. For his part, ‘Jaguar’ last suffered a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. in April.

With wins in May, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will reportedly face off in a rematch later this year. As of now, there is no known date for the return of ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’. However, the card is rumored to be staged in New York City, possibly in Times Square.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for the return of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in May?