Ryan Garcia’s boxing return announced for May against Rolando Romero, rival Devin Haney to compete on undercard

By Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

Young boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be returning on the same card in May.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ haven’t competed since their grudge match last April in New York. While the bout was the first time the two met as professionals, they fought six times as amateurs. Having split that series at three wins apiece, Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney had a very, very heated buildup. However, the latter entered the ring as a wide betting favorite.

Instead, Ryan Garcia shocked the world last spring. He knocked down Devin Haney three times across 12 rounds to score a decision win, handing the dominant champion his first career defeat. Sadly, the celebration was shortlived for ‘KingRy’. Post-fight, Garcia’s win was overturned to a no-contest due to a drug test failure.

Furthermore, the young boxing star was suspended for a year from the date of the fight. Just a few months away from the end of Ryan Garcia’s suspension, he’s got his next fight. As first announced by Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh, ‘KingRy’ will meet former champion Rolando Romero in his return in May.

RELATED: DONN DAVIS REVEALS PFL HEAVYWEIGHT FRANCIS NGANNOU WILL LIKELY BE COMPETING IN BOXING NEXT: “THAT’S HIS BUSINESS”

Turki Alalshikh announces Ring Magazine boxing card featuring Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

‘Rolly’, like Ryan Garcia, is no stranger to the spotlight. A former two-division champion, Rolando Romero is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes in September. Having suffered knockout losses to Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz, this bout will be arguably the biggest of his career to date.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney will return in the co-main event of Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero. There, the former undisputed lightweight champion will face fellow star Jose Ramirez. For his part, ‘Jaguar’ last suffered a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. in April.

With wins in May, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will reportedly face off in a rematch later this year. As of now, there is no known date for the return of ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’. However, the card is rumored to be staged in New York City, possibly in Times Square.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for the return of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in May?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

KSI, Wayne Bridge

KSI vs. Wayne Bridge canceled just days after Misfits Boxing announcement: "He crossed a line"

Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025
Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz torches Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul: 'You f***ing dorks'

Fernando Quiles - January 20, 2025

Nate Diaz roasted Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul during Inauguration Day.

Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez accuses Top Rank Boxing of career sabotage after Subriel Matías fight talks break down

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Teofimo Lopez is taking Top Rank Boxing to task over what he believes is career sabotage.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

WATCH | Logan Paul shares phone call with Conor McGregor discussing potential boxing match

Cole Shelton - January 16, 2025

Logan Paul shared a phone call he had with Conor McGregor to discuss their potential boxing match.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's PFL debut is tentatively scheduled for fall 2025: "It will happen!"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2025

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Jake Paul will finally fight in the cage next year.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder likely following Tyson Fury's retirement: "I want to see it now"

Josh Evanoff - January 16, 2025
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn grudge match announced for April 26th in London

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

British boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will meet on April 26th in London.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson makes huge $13 million purchase following Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a big purchase following his blockbuster showdown with Jake Paul.

Tyson Fury Frank Warren
Tyson Fury

Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury's latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren has given his reaction to Tyson Fury’s recent retirement.

Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford slated for September in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to finally meet in the boxing ring.