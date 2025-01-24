Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson lead the latest group of Global Fight League signings

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has finalized a deal with the Global Fight League.

Fans are now just hours away from seeing the inaugural Global Fight League draft. Founded by Darren Owen, the team-based MMA league hopes to start holding events in April. Ahead of the draft, the GFL has signed several high-profile former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley, Paige VanZant, and Luke Rockhold.

However, the league has continued to sign stars just hours out from their first draft. Earlier today, the GFL announced another spree of signings, headlined by Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding an eight-fight losing streak, last being submitted by Michael Chiesa in August. While Ferguson teased retirement afterward, he’s instead decided to fight on.

For what it’s worth, the signing of Tony Ferguson doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this month, ex-UFC title challenger Kevin Lee revealed his rival was in discussions to sign with the GFL. ‘The Motown Phenom’ famously suffered a submission loss against Ferguson in a bid for interim UFC gold in 2017.

Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis lead the latest spree of Global Fight League signings

However, Tony Ferguson wasn’t the only name signed by the Global Fight League recently. Earlier today, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn reported that Dillon Danis has also signed with the upstart league. ‘El Jefe’ currently holds an undefeated 2-0 record inside the cage, last submitting Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019.

However, Dillon Danis is much more known for his association with Conor McGregor, as well as his boxing match against Logan Paul. In late 2023, the grappler faced ‘The Maverick’ at Misfits Boxing 10, in a heated bout. Despite a lot of pre-fight trash talk from Danis, he was utterly dominated en route to a disqualification loss.

Two years on from that bout, he’s now set to return. For what it’s worth, there were other signings the Global Fight League announced earlier today, including the acquisition of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The ex-Bellator champion hasn’t competed since a stoppage loss to Liz Carmouche in October 2023.

