Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson lead the latest group of Global Fight League signings

By Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has finalized a deal with the Global Fight League.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

Fans are now just hours away from seeing the inaugural Global Fight League draft. Founded by Darren Owen, the team-based MMA league hopes to start holding events in April. Ahead of the draft, the GFL has signed several high-profile former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley, Paige VanZant, and Luke Rockhold.

However, the league has continued to sign stars just hours out from their first draft. Earlier today, the GFL announced another spree of signings, headlined by Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently riding an eight-fight losing streak, last being submitted by Michael Chiesa in August. While Ferguson teased retirement afterward, he’s instead decided to fight on.

For what it’s worth, the signing of Tony Ferguson doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this month, ex-UFC title challenger Kevin Lee revealed his rival was in discussions to sign with the GFL. ‘The Motown Phenom’ famously suffered a submission loss against Ferguson in a bid for interim UFC gold in 2017.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR CHAMPION PATRICKY PITBULL PARTS WAYS WITH THE PFL, SIGNS WITH UPSTART GLOBAL FIGHT LEAGUE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis lead the latest spree of Global Fight League signings

However, Tony Ferguson wasn’t the only name signed by the Global Fight League recently. Earlier today, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn reported that Dillon Danis has also signed with the upstart league. ‘El Jefe’ currently holds an undefeated 2-0 record inside the cage, last submitting Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019.

However, Dillon Danis is much more known for his association with Conor McGregor, as well as his boxing match against Logan Paul. In late 2023, the grappler faced ‘The Maverick’ at Misfits Boxing 10, in a heated bout. Despite a lot of pre-fight trash talk from Danis, he was utterly dominated en route to a disqualification loss.

Two years on from that bout, he’s now set to return. For what it’s worth, there were other signings the Global Fight League announced earlier today, including the acquisition of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The ex-Bellator champion hasn’t competed since a stoppage loss to Liz Carmouche in October 2023.

What do you make of these signings from the Global Fight League? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson continue competing?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Tony Ferguson

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reveals he wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025
Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Kevin Lee teases Tony Ferguson rematch in newly-founded Global Fight League: "That's a fight I really want"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee hopes to meet Tony Ferguson in the Global Fight League.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson slams 'Fathead' Khabib Nurmagomedov over Irish MMA comments: "You're still my b*tch"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has reignited his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.

Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Tony Ferguson as the latter continues to try and break his unfortunate losing streak in the promotion.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis confirms plans for MMA return, claims several UFC veterans declined to fight him: "Everyone is scared!"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson confirms he's not retired, announces plans for early 2025 UFC return: "F*ck no I'm not retiring!"

Josh Evanoff - October 14, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson isn’t done quite yet.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases announcement after parting ways with the UFC: "Some big changes are going on!"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has something in the works.

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'Lucky punch' comment: "Ya fat f***!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson's only chance to beat him was by a "lucky punch"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Tony Ferguson’s only path to beating him was by a lucky punch.