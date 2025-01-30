Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is set to return in May, manager reveals two possible opponents

By Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

Super-middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez will likely return to the ring in May.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga

The Mexican superstar hasn’t been seen in action since a clash with Edgar Berlanga last September. Going head-to-head with Noche UFC on the same night in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez dominated. He floored ‘The Chosen One’ early on in the contest, not letting the momentum go. After 12 rounds of action, Alvarez retained the gold by unanimous decision.

Following that bout, many called for Canelo Alvarez to face David Benavidez. However, the super-middleweight champion has instead shown interest in a catchweight bout with Terence Crawford next. ‘Bud’ has won gold in four weight classes already, last scoring a decision victory over Israil Madrimov in August.

However, that fight is reportedly being targeted for September in Las Vegas. In the meantime, it appears that Canelo Alvarez will accept a tune-up bout. Speaking in a recent interview with TV Azteca, the champion’s manager and coach Eddy Reynoso revealed that Alvarez is currently expected to return to the boxing ring in May. He also added that there are two different opponents in the running for the date.

RELATED: JAKE AND LOGAN PAUL TEASE MARCH BOXING MATCH AGAINST EACH OTHER: “THE MOMENT YOU’VE WAITED A DECADE FOR”

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez’s manager reveals he is set to return to the boxing ring in May

“Well, there are several [possible opponents], there is William Scull, and there is the other one ranked by the WBO, [Christian] Mbilli, I think he lives in Canada.” Canelo Alvarez’s manager and coach Eddy Reynoso stated in a recent interview when asked about the boxing star’s return. “They are the ones that are more or less there right now, but there is nothing concrete.”

Later in the interview, Reynoso also commented on Canelo Alvarez fighting in September. While the famed coach didn’t confirm Terence Crawford as an opponent, he did state that the Mexican superstar will likely fight that month. However, Reynoso added that nothing is concrete right now.

“We’ve also heard about [Terence] Crawford for September [as an opponent].” Reynoso added in the interview, discussing Canelo Alvarez’s return. “But we really don’t have anything certain yet until about 15 days or so [from now]. (h/t TV Azeteca)

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you want to see Canelo Alvarez fight in his return in May?

