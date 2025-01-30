Alex Pereira shows interest in crossover boxing match with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk: “McGregor did it”

By Josh Evanoff - January 30, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in the boxing ring.

Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk

‘Poatan’ has been out of action since a title defense against Khalil Rountree in October. In the main event of UFC 307, Alex Pereira scored a brutal fourth-round knockout win to retain the gold. A few months removed from that stoppage victory, the Brazilian is slated to return to the cage opposite Magomed Ankalaev in March.

Appearing on a recent edition of JAXXON Podcast, Alex Pereira discussed his return to the cage. There, the UFC champion was asked about the possibility of fighting in boxing one day. Over the last year or so, Pereira has made it incredibly clear that he wants the opportunity to crossover and step into the boxing ring. He showed interest in facing Jake Paul last year, but due to the YouTuber’s feud with Dana White that fight is off the table.

However, Alex Pereira doesn’t want to face just Paul in the boxing ring. Instead, the Brazilian wants to face former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. For his part, ‘The Cat’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury in December, his second win in a row over ‘The Gypsy King’.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND ALREADY EYEING KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FOR FIRST TITLE DEFENSE AFTER UFC 312: “CHECHNYAN F*CKING WHORE”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira interested in boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk

“That’s something he really wants, but no, he’s under contract to the UFC.” Alex Pereira’s translator and coach stated when asked about the Brazilian moving to boxing. “We know [Conor] McGregor did it, don’t know how [Alex] will do it but he really would like to. He’s the champion, he would like to fight a champion, so Oleksandr Usyk [is the fight].”

He continued, “He feels that he could do really good. People talk about boxing, but boxing is one of his biggest parts, and yeah if he’s supposed to fight, he wants to fight a champ… I think he could do good. I believe in him.”

As Alex Pereira stated in the interview, a boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk would be difficult to make given his UFC contract. While they allowed Conor McGregor to compete in a crossover bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, they largely hate the idea of active fighters heading to the boxing ring. Although, they have allowed other one-offs in the past, such as allowing Jorge Masvidal to face Nate Diaz last year.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

