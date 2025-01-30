Sean Strickland already eyeing Khamzat Chimaev for first title defense after UFC 312: “Chechnyan f*cking whore”

If Sean Strickland wins UFC middleweight gold again next month, he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the cage since a split-decision win over Paulo Costa last June. That victory over the Brazilian was enough for Sean Strickland to earn another crack at middleweight gold. Next month, the former champion will again lock horns with Dricus du Plessis, who handed him a decision loss last January.

Ahead of the bout, Dana White has made it clear that Khamzat Chimaev is next up for a title shot. For his part, ‘Borz’ is fresh off a first-round demolition of former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in October. While that performance would keep many away from the undefeated fighter, Sean Strickland wants that fight more than ever.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sean Strickland discussed his UFC 312 return. In the interview, the American was asked about the possibility of facing Khamzat Chimaev next. There, Strickland called for the bout, insulting ‘Borz’ and his nationality. Given the long-running feud between the two, the comments come as no surprise.

Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 312 title fight

“Big C*mshot [ Khamzat Chimaev],” Sean Strickland stated in the interview earlier this week. “He’s a Chechnyan f*cking whore. Anybody who fights that guy is going to get a f*cking paycheck, dude. The f*cking Chechynyan whore. He went hard and he fought a f*cking guy who came out really f*cking flat and doesn’t give a f*ck.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “Rob is known to either be a f*cking superstar or a f*cking can, and he was a f*cking can. He was just met with too much pressure. After I’m done with f*cking Chimaev he’s fucking to go back to peddling f*cking crypto scams. Can Chimaev fight? Yeah. He can fight. But you’re not a f*cking man. I know you’re not a man. You know you’re not a man. The whole world knows you’re not a f*cking man.”

As of now, Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t responded to Sean Strickland’s latest attack. However, this is far from the first time the two have traded words. Since training together in mid-2023, ‘Borz’ has mocked the former champion for submitting him multiple times. Meanwhile, Strickland has aimed at Chimaev’s ties to Ramzan Kadyrov, and his alleged crypto scam.

