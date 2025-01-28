Jake and Logan Paul tease March boxing match against each other: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for”

It appears that Jake Paul and Logan Paul could be facing off in the boxing ring in March.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Maverick’ are still two of the biggest names in professional boxing today. While Jake Paul is the far more experienced of the two, Logan Paul still holds a 1-1 record and has held the ring with Floyd Mayweather. He last appeared in the ring in late 2023, scoring a disqualification win over Dillon Danis.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul last appeared in the boxing ring in November. Back for the first time since a stoppage win over Mike Perry in July, the 28-year-old met Mike Tyson. In the first high-profile combat sports event streamed on Netflix, Paul handed the aging heavyweight legend a lopsided decision loss.

A few months on from that fight on Netflix, the Pauls are seemingly moving to Max. Earlier today, Jake Paul and Logan Paul took to Instagram, where they released a poster. In the poster, the two are facing off, with a March 27th date listed below. While a fight between the two wasn’t announced, that’s clearly the tease.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CONFIRMS UFC SHOT DOWN RUMORED BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “THEY WEREN’T INTO IT”

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025

Jake Paul and Logan Paul tease March boxing match against each other

For what it’s worth, talk of a Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul boxing match is nothing new. Despite being brothers, the two have feuded off and on for years, and nearly signed a deal to fight last year. According to ‘The Problem Child’, was in discussions to face his brother on Netflix, but instead fought Mike Tyson.

“I’m okay with fighting my brother because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing.” Jake Paul stated on the All The Smoke Fight Show earlier this week. “Seriously. Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But, if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.”

However, for those with no interest in seeing Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul, the bout remains very much up in the air. As first reported by Mike Coppinger, the poster released earlier today is to promote a reality show starring the pair, not a fight on that date.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in seeing Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul?