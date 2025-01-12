UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, and four fighters ended up taking home performances bonuses.

Tonight’s fight card was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas. Their first fight had resulted in a unanimous decision victory for Ribas and also served as the first loss of Dern’s MMA career. Tonight’s rematch proved to be another solid back and forth affair. That is until Mackenzie Dern locked in a deep armbar in the third round which forced Amanda Ribas to tapout. The victory served as Dern’s second in a row and has her primed for a big fight next.

UFC Vegas 101 was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Carlston Harris. The fight resulted in a big comeback win for the Argentine. After being dropped twice in the late stages of the opening round, ‘Ponz’ rallied to score a TKO finish in the third and final frame (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Middleweight fighters Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 main card. Kopylov ultimately won the contest by TKO in the final second of the fight.

Performance of the night: Cesar Almeida earned an extra $50k for his brutal first-round knockout over Abdul Razak Alhassan (see that here).

Performance of the night: Mackenzie Dern took home an extra $50k for her third-round submission victory over Amanda Ribas.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

