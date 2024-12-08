UFC boss Dana White claims “things aren’t looking good” for rival promotion PFL

“Things aren’t looking good”

Speaking at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, White responded to Freire’s comments, and painted a grim picture of the PFL’s future.

“You guys know what the f*** is going on.” Dana White gave his honest opinion on the current state of PFL 😳 #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/4AB3XMuZ0N — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) December 8, 2024

“Listen, the last couple months, we’ve been talking a lot about the PFL,” White said. “They’re cancelling a lot of shows. I know that a lot of guys that are supposed to fight aren’t fighting. You guys know what the f**k is going on. When you see that start to happen, you’re running out of money.

“Things aren’t looking good and you’re going to have people that want to jump ship,” White continued. “These guys want to fight. You have a very limited time of opportunity when you’re a professional athlete, and even less when you’re a fighter. So I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that. We’ll see how that plays out over the next few months, going into 2025.”

While the PFL did recently cancel several Bellator events, it has also had some big wins this year. Some of its bigger moments included the debut of lineal heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, and a recent championship event where six $1 million checks were handed out to fighters. The promotion also has one of the hottest talents in women’s MMA at the moment in Dakota Ditcheva.

If you ask Dana White, though, the writing may be on the walls for the upstart promotion.