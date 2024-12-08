UFC boss Dana White claims “things aren’t looking good” for rival promotion PFL

By BJ Penn Staff - December 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is in financial trouble.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL

The PFL as long been one of the UFC’s chief rivals, but after purchasing Bellator MMA late last year, established itself as the clear cut No. 2 in the sport of MMA.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows since the PFL bought Bellator. The promotion has recently cancelled a trio of Bellator events, and more troublingly, has struggled to keep some of its biggest names busy. That has led the likes of Patchy Mix, Cris Cyborg, Gegard Mousasi, and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire — all world-class fighters — to speak out against the promotion.

Mousasi was ultimately released from his contract, and Freire has asked for the same, in hopes that he can make the move to the UFC.

“Things aren’t looking good”

Speaking at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, White responded to Freire’s comments, and painted a grim picture of the PFL’s future.

“Listen, the last couple months, we’ve been talking a lot about the PFL,” White said. “They’re cancelling a lot of shows. I know that a lot of guys that are supposed to fight aren’t fighting. You guys know what the f**k is going on. When you see that start to happen, you’re running out of money.

“Things aren’t looking good and you’re going to have people that want to jump ship,” White continued. “These guys want to fight. You have a very limited time of opportunity when you’re a professional athlete, and even less when you’re a fighter. So I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that. We’ll see how that plays out over the next few months, going into 2025.”

While the PFL did recently cancel several Bellator events, it has also had some big wins this year. Some of its bigger moments included the debut of lineal heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou, and a recent championship event where six $1 million checks were handed out to fighters. The promotion also has one of the hottest talents in women’s MMA at the moment in Dakota Ditcheva. 

If you ask Dana White, though, the writing may be on the walls for the upstart promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson

Alexandre Pantoja reacts after Demetrious Johnson shoots down his UFC 310 callout: “It’s not about money”

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024
Conor McGregor
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s civil case verdict: “He hasn’t been fighting here in I don’t know how long”

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Conor McGregor continues to stir controversy, and Dana White has reacted to the “Notorious” one’s civil case verdict.

Dana White
Chris Weidman

Dana White names three fighters who should retire following their losses at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Dana White would prefer if three veterans hang up their gloves following UFC 310.

Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley takes aim at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 310

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at former opponents Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 310.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Video | Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss to Movsar Evloev

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili got into an altercation with a fan following Aljamain Sterling’s loss at UFC 310.

Aljamain Sterling, Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling issues statement following UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297
Sean Strickland

Two title fights announced for UFC 312, including Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2024

Two championship fights have been announced for UFC 312 on February 8, including Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.

Alex Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski picks UFC 310 co-main event: "Shavkat's got some serious ground work"

Zain Bando - December 7, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has given his pick for the UFC 310 co-main event between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley confirms he will be in attendance for UFC 311: “Need to see who I fight next”

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the blockbuster UFC 311 event next month.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan names former UFC fighter he believes could have gone undefeated: “Probably nobody would’ve ever beaten him”

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

Joe Rogan has named the former UFC fighter that he believes could’ve gone undefeated like Khabib Nurmagomedov.