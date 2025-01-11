UFC Vegas 101: ‘Dern vs. Ribas 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

UFC Vegas 101, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Results, UFC

Dern (14-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-5 MMA) originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern will enter tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old has gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

UFC Vegas 101 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Santiago Ponzinibbio, Robbie Lawler

Ponzinibbio (29-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has suffered setbacks at the hands of Muslim Salikhov and Kevin Holland in his most recent efforts. Santiago’s most recent win came back at UFC 282 in December of 2022, where he TKO’d Alex Morono.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris (19-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action last May, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of Khaos Williams. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Moçambique’, who previously earned back-t0-back wins over Jeremiah Wells and Jared Gooden.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 main card is a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

Curtis (31-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Brendan Allen this past April. Prior to that, ‘The Action Man’ was coming off a win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (13-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 302, where scored a split decision victory over Cesar Almeida. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearance overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 101 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116) –

Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) –

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5) – Almeida def. Alhassan via KO (punch) at 4:16 of Round 1

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5) – Kopylov def. Curtis via TKO at 4:59 of Round 3

Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145) – Rodriguez def. Bashi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171) – Soriano def. Medic via KO at 0:31 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 101 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5)* – Bunes def. Johnson via submission (armbar) at 2:04 of Round 1

Ihor Potieria (188)* vs. Marco Tulio (185.5) – Tulio def. Potieria via TKO at 3:04 of Round 1

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5) – Moises def. Ogden by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5) – Smith def. Parsons via KO at 1:13 of Round 1

Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126) – Kareckaite def Caliarivia via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5) – Lopes def. Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116) – Kline def. Dudakova via TKO (elbows) at 4:27 of Round 2

Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155) – Aliev def. Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Amanda Ribas Mackenzie Dern UFC UFC Vegas 101

Related

Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has said he would prefer a championship to money at this point in his mixed martial arts career.

Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor put in some tough challenges during a local football match this weekend.

UFC 311

REPORT | UFC 311 in talks to relocate to Las Vegas due to devastating Los Angeles wildfire

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg, Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg still hoping for MMA fight after failed talks to face Elon Musk: "I want to"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

40-year-old Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg still wants a fight inside the cage.

Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Kevin Lee teases Tony Ferguson rematch in newly-founded Global Fight League: "That's a fight I really want"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Kevin Lee hopes to meet Tony Ferguson in the Global Fight League.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

REPORT | Alex Pereira to finally fight Magomed Ankalaev in UFC return

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

According to Ariel Helwani, UFC champion Alex Pereira will likely face Magomed Ankalaev next.

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov prevented him from knocking Dustin Poirier out

Fernando Quiles - January 10, 2025

Islam Makhachev is confident that he could’ve finished Dustin Poirier on the feet if Khabib Nurmagomedov allowed him too.