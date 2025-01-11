UFC Vegas 101: ‘Dern vs. Ribas 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

Dern (14-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-5 MMA) originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern will enter tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old has gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

UFC Vegas 101 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Ponzinibbio (29-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has suffered setbacks at the hands of Muslim Salikhov and Kevin Holland in his most recent efforts. Santiago’s most recent win came back at UFC 282 in December of 2022, where he TKO’d Alex Morono.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris (19-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action last May, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of Khaos Williams. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Moçambique’, who previously earned back-t0-back wins over Jeremiah Wells and Jared Gooden.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 main card is a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

Curtis (31-11 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Brendan Allen this past April. Prior to that, ‘The Action Man’ was coming off a win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (13-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 302, where scored a split decision victory over Cesar Almeida. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearance overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 101 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116) –

Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) –

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5) – Almeida def. Alhassan via KO (punch) at 4:16 of Round 1

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5) – Kopylov def. Curtis via TKO at 4:59 of Round 3

Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145) – Rodriguez def. Bashi by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171) – Soriano def. Medic via KO at 0:31 of Round 1

ALL HE NEEDED WAS 30 SECONDS 😱😱😱@Puna185 gets his first welterweight finish! #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/57UfaJKkeY — UFC (@ufc) January 12, 2025

UFC Vegas 101 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5)* – Bunes def. Johnson via submission (armbar) at 2:04 of Round 1

WHAT A SCRAMBLE! 😱@BunesFelipinho takes home the first round submission! [ #UFCVegas101 main card is up next on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mq2wb3ec6n — UFC (@ufc) January 11, 2025

Ihor Potieria (188)* vs. Marco Tulio (185.5) – Tulio def. Potieria via TKO at 3:04 of Round 1

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5) – Moises def. Ogden by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5) – Smith def. Parsons via KO at 1:13 of Round 1

Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126) – Kareckaite def Caliarivia via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5) – Lopes def. Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116) – Kline def. Dudakova via TKO (elbows) at 4:27 of Round 2

She gets it done in the 2nd round! 💥 Fatima Kline gets her first UFC win at #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/crh5KdYwnG — UFC (@ufc) January 11, 2025

Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155) – Aliev def. Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas?