UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO’s Carlston Harris (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Ponzinibbio (30-8 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The ‘Argentine Dagger’ has suffered setbacks at the hands of Muslim Salikhov and Kevin Holland in his most recent efforts. Santiago’s most recent win came back at UFC 282 in December of 2022, where he TKO’d Alex Morono.

Meanwhile, Carlston Harris (19-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action last May, where he suffered a nasty knockout loss at the hands of Khaos Williams. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Moçambique’, who previously earned back-t0-back wins over Jeremiah Wells and Jared Gooden.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 101 co-main event begins and ‘Ponz’ comes out and take the center of the cage. He forces Harris back up along the fence. He lands a big right hand and then a hard body shot. Another big right hand over the top for Santiago Ponzinibbio. He is looking for a finish, clearly. Carlston Harris looks to keep him at bay with some low kicks. He dives for a single leg, but Ponzinibbio defends and shakes him off. The welterweights trade low kicks. Now they are standing and trading punches in the center of the Octagon. Ponzinibbio with a nice left hook and then a hard low kick. Harris dives for a takedown, but ‘Ponz’ sprawls and defends. Harris with a left hook and the Argentine goes down. Ponzinibbio gets up, but moments later Harris lands again and back down he goes. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 101 co-main event begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio doesn’t appear to have fully recovered from those knockdowns at the final stages of the opening round. Carlston Harris comes forward, but ‘Ponz’ catches him with a 1-2 and cuts him up. Harris shoots for a takedown, but the veteran sprawls and defends the shot. Ponzinibbio has found a home for his jab now. Harris appears to be slowing down. Still, he connects with a nice 1-2 as ‘Ponz’ attempts to close the distance. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 101 co-main event begins and Carlston Harris immediately shoots for a takedown. Santiago Ponzinibbio defends and throws Harris back onto the mat. Ponzinibbio throws out some kicks, but doesn’t go to the ground willingly. Harris scoots in and tries to drag Ponzinibbio down. ‘Ponz’ escapes and backs away. Santiago with a big overhand right. Harris is hurt. The veteran swarms in and forces the referee to step in and call a standing stoppage.

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Carlston Harris via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Ponzinibbio fight next following his TKO victory over Harris this evening in Las Vegas?