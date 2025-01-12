Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

By Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Pros react, UFC

Dern (15-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-6 MMA) had originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern entered tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas was looking to rebound this evening, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old had gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 main event proved to be another solid back and forth affair. That is until Mackenzie Dern locked in a deep armbar in the third round which forced Amanda Ribas to tapout. The victory served as Dern’s second in a row and has her primed for a big fight next.

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Ribas 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mackenzie Dern defeating Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101:

Who would you like to see Mackenzie Dern fight next following her submission victory over Amanda Ribas this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Amanda Ribas Mackenzie Dern UFC UFC Vegas 101

Related

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, UFC Vegas 101, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Bonus Report: Mackenzie Dern one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025
Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern stops Amanda Ribas (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the main event rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Santiago Ponzinibbio
Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio TKO's Carlston Harris (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris.

Roman Kopylov, UFC Vegas 101, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO's Chris Curtis (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

UFC Vegas 101, Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas, Results, UFC
Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 101: 'Dern vs. Ribas 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Dan Hooker prefers championship over money at this stage in his career

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025
Johnny Walker, UFC Vegas 84, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a warning to Alex Pereira amid talks of title fight

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has sent a stern warning to Alex Pereira with reports suggesting the two will fight one another later this year.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor put in some tough challenges during a local football match this weekend.

UFC 311
UFC

REPORT | UFC 311 in talks to relocate to Las Vegas due to devastating Los Angeles wildfire

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2025

According to Ariel Helwani, next week’s UFC 311 event in Los Angeles could be moved.