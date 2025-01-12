Pros react after Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in rematch at UFC Vegas 101

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 event was headlined by a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas.

Dern (15-5 MMA) and Ribas (13-6 MMA) had originally collided back in October of 2019, with Amanda emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Mackenzie Dern entered tonight’s rematch looking to build off the momentum of her most recent victory over Loopy Godinez this past August. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Dern, as she had previously suffered losses to Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade respectively.

Meanwhile, Amanda Ribas was looking to rebound this evening, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas in her most previous effort last March. The 31-year-old had gone 2-3 over her past five Octagon appearances overall prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 main event proved to be another solid back and forth affair. That is until Mackenzie Dern locked in a deep armbar in the third round which forced Amanda Ribas to tapout. The victory served as Dern’s second in a row and has her primed for a big fight next.

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Ribas 2’ below:

10-9 Dern. Impressive top control and good ground and pound. Ribas needs to work her way back to her feet! #UFCVegas101 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 12, 2025

Dern just split Ribas open with an elbow from the bottom 😬 #UFCVegas101 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 12, 2025

1-1 after two rounds. Dern needs to set up those overhands and hide takedowns behind them. #UFCVegas101 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 12, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Mackenzie Dern defeating Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101:

#UFCVegas101 was a banger of a card!!! It’s gonna be a hard decision for @danawhite when deciding who’s going to get that bonus. I would personally give it to Cesinha Almeida, Mackenzie Dern, Felipe Bunes. Jacobe Smith too. Cut the check 💰 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 12, 2025

Great fight! Awesome showcase! @MackenzieDern @amandaribasufc, an excellent rivalry between the two Brazilians! So good! 1 a piece now, I would definitely love to see this trilogy! #AwesomeMMA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 12, 2025

Who would you like to see Mackenzie Dern fight next following her submission victory over Amanda Ribas this evening in Las Vegas?