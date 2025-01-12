UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov TKO’s Chris Curtis (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 results, including the middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov.

Curtis (31-12 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Brendan Allen this past April. Prior to that, ‘The Action Man’ was coming off a win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (14-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 302, where scored a split decision victory over Cesar Almeida. The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearance overall.

More action headed your way! 👊 Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov [ Watch #UFCVegas101 NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mmKBE5THpG — UFC (@ufc) January 12, 2025

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Chris Curtis comes out quickly behind his jab. Roman Kopylov with a nice kick to the body. Curtis with a pair of jabs up the middle. Another body kick from the Russian. Kopylov with a sneaky jab and then a kick the thigh. Kopylov threatens with a single leg, but then opts to rip the body of his opponent. Curtis answers with a nice uppercut. ‘The Action Man’ with a nice combination to close out the opening frame.

Round two begins and Chris Curtis comes out quickly. He lands a nice combination which opens up a cut around the eye of his opponent. ‘The Action Man’ rips the body of the Russian. Roman Kopylov appears to be slowing down here. An eye poke from Curtis pauses the action for a moment. Roman may have needed that just to get a breather. We restart and Curtis is back to work. Kopylov lands a big right hand in the final seconds, but that round surely went to Chris.

The third and final round begins and Roman Kopylov comes out swinging. He lands a nice combination that ends with a big uppercut. Another heavy punches and Curtis appears to be hurt. Kopylov punches him in the body and then fires off a low kick. Curtis is covering up now, as Kopylov seems to have caught a second wind. A big 1-2 from the Russian. Chris Curtis answers with a nice uppercut. Kopylov shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Curtis scoots towards the cage and attempts to wall-walk. He does and gets free. Roman with a last second TKO. Literally. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 101 Results: Roman Kopylov def. Chris Curtis via TKO at 4:59 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Kopylov fight next following his victory over Curtis this evening in Las Vegas?