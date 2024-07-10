Matt Brown scoffs at backlash for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “Let them f*cking fight”

Retired fan favorite Matt Brown doesn’t understand the hate for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. Jones vs. Miocic had been planned for UFC 295 back in November 2023. The UFC Heavyweight Championship would’ve been at stake, but “Bones” suffered an injury. As a result, an interim title bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich took its place. Aspinall ended up winning the gold and ever since, some fans and even experts have called for Jones vs. Miocic to be canned. UFC CEO Dana White insists that it’s still the fight to make. RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER EXPLAINS HOW TOM ASPINALL COULD SABOTAGE JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC: “COULD YOU IMAGINE?”

Matt Brown Doesn’t Understand Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Backlash

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic still hasn’t happened, and Aspinall will be defending his interim gold against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 on July 27.

During an episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown explained to Damon Martin why Jones vs. Miocic should still happen.

“Things move too fast and people want to see the next big thing straight away. They’re two legends. They both deserve to fight each other. They both deserve that big fight. We’re all going to watch it if it happens. All the haters, all the blowback people, they’re all going to f*cking watch it. We’re all going to want to watch it. That’s who they should each be fighting. That is the right fight to make. It just happened to be taking way longer than it should be taking. It should have happened a year ago, but here we are.

“Let the two fight, let them have their legend fight. They’ve both done as much as anybody could imagine them doing in this sport. What else do you want? Let the guys go out on a legendary fight. Let them f*cking fight. Let them make some money. Hell, buy the pay-per-view to support them so they do make more money. Let’s move on. I think it’s an awesome thing. I think it’s a great thing. F*cking two great fighters, let them f*cking fight.”

Miocic recently told CBS that those who are complaining about the matchup should “stop crying.” Jones has suggested the Miocic fight will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this November.