Jon Jones announces date for UFC return against Stipe Miocic: “It’s really happening”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden.

‘Bones’ hasn’t competed since his return at UFC 285 last March. The bout was Jon Jones’ first in over three years, and it was his first up at heavyweight as well. Despite the long lay-off, the former light-heavyweight champion made quick work of Ciryl Gane. Jones submitted ‘Bon Gamin’ in the first round, winning UFC heavyweight gold in the process.

Following the victory, Jon Jones called to face former champion Stipe Miocic. The two quickly booked a fight for UFC 295 in November, in the main event of the promotion’s trip back to New York City. However, just a few weeks before fight day, Jones suffered an injury and was pulled from the contest.

Almost a year removed from Jon Jones’ injury, he will wind up fighting at Madison Square Garden after all. Earlier this week, ‘Bones’ was asked by a fan on Instagram when he would return to the cage. There, Jones revealed plans to fight on November 9th in New York City. The heavyweight champion added that the chance to fight at the historic venue is “like a dream”.

🚨 Jon Jones says he’s going to be fighting on November 9th at Madison Square Garden 👀 “I know it seems like a dream but it’s really happening.” (via. IG / @JonnyBones) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/3GbIpagSyq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 4, 2024

Jon Jones announces UFC return against Stipe Miocic for November in New York City

Obviously, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic still needs to be made official by the UFC. However, ‘Bones’ has been back in training for a while now. Furthermore, Dana White revealed last month that they were beginning to work on plans for Jones’ return, but failed to give specifics.

Regardless, it seems that fans will finally get to see Jon Jones fight this fall. While the UFC heavyweight champion will be ending a long hiatus with his return, the same can be said for Stipe Miocic. By the time the two fight, the former champion will be 42 years old.

Furthermore, Stipe Miocic hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. That defeat marked the end of his title reign, but he will now get the chance to win the gold back from Jon Jones in November.

What do you make of this UFC fight news? Who do you have winning in this one? Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?