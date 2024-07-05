Jon Jones announces date for UFC return against Stipe Miocic: “It’s really happening”

By Josh Evanoff - July 5, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

‘Bones’ hasn’t competed since his return at UFC 285 last March. The bout was Jon Jones’ first in over three years, and it was his first up at heavyweight as well. Despite the long lay-off, the former light-heavyweight champion made quick work of Ciryl Gane. Jones submitted ‘Bon Gamin’ in the first round, winning UFC heavyweight gold in the process.

Following the victory, Jon Jones called to face former champion Stipe Miocic. The two quickly booked a fight for UFC 295 in November, in the main event of the promotion’s trip back to New York City. However, just a few weeks before fight day, Jones suffered an injury and was pulled from the contest.

Almost a year removed from Jon Jones’ injury, he will wind up fighting at Madison Square Garden after all. Earlier this week, ‘Bones’ was asked by a fan on Instagram when he would return to the cage. There, Jones revealed plans to fight on November 9th in New York City. The heavyweight champion added that the chance to fight at the historic venue is “like a dream”.

RELATED: ANDREI ARLOVSKI ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER PARTING WAYS WITH THE UFC: “MY BOOK IS NOT FINISHED YET”

Jon Jones announces UFC return against Stipe Miocic for November in New York City

Obviously, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic still needs to be made official by the UFC. However, ‘Bones’ has been back in training for a while now. Furthermore, Dana White revealed last month that they were beginning to work on plans for Jones’ return, but failed to give specifics.

Regardless, it seems that fans will finally get to see Jon Jones fight this fall. While the UFC heavyweight champion will be ending a long hiatus with his return, the same can be said for Stipe Miocic. By the time the two fight, the former champion will be 42 years old.

Furthermore, Stipe Miocic hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. That defeat marked the end of his title reign, but he will now get the chance to win the gold back from Jon Jones in November.

What do you make of this UFC fight news? Who do you have winning in this one? Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic responds to critics suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division: “Stop crying”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts after Dana White and others suggest his fight with Michael Page should have been ruled a draw: “You’re full of sh*t!”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is reacting after Dana White and others have suggested his fight with Michael Page should have been ruled a draw.

Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Former UFC champion Holly Holm responds to Dana White’s retirement plea: “I definitely am not ready to be done fighting”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm is responding to Dana White’s retirement plea.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley vents frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings: “How’s Ilia higher?”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Sean O’Malley is venting his frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303, UFC, Pros React
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

Firas Zahabi has slated Jiri Prochazka for his approach in the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev shuts down talk of “overrated” Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight: “He definitely has to face me first”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland expresses concern over the current state of UFC America: “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

UFC star Sean Strickland is concerned for American fighters due to the influx of high quality international athletes in the promotion.

Kai Kamaka and Dan Ige
UFC

Kai Kamaka III details hectic hours leading up to cornering Dan Ige at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2024

Kai Kamaka III had no idea he would be cornering at UFC 303.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka's team says middleweight move is under consideration after UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - July 4, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has a slew of options on the table after his second loss to Alex Pereira.

Germaine de Randamie
UFC

Former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie booked for return at UFC Paris

Curtis Calhoun - July 4, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will make her Octagon return at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Paris.