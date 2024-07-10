Ali Abdelaziz makes bold UFC 304 prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: “Don’t worry, just buy the pay-per-view”

Ali Abdelaziz Predicts Belal Muhammad Finishes Leon Edwards

With UFC 304 approaching, Ali Abdelaziz has backed his fighter to snatch the 170-pound gold from Leon Edwards in convincing fashion. Here’s what the well-known MMA manager had to say on ‘X.’

@bullyb170 will stop Leon Edward under three rounds — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 8, 2024

“@bullyb170 will stop Leon Edwards under three rounds,” Abdelaziz wrote.

When one ‘X’ user trolled Ali, the MMA manager responded with the following:

He will eat this guy like a sandwich. Don’t worry just buy the pay-per-view. https://t.co/nTOemKZYgu — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 9, 2024

“He will eat this guy like a sandwich,” Abdelaziz fired back. “Don’t worry just buy the pay-per-view.”

This will be Belal’s first crack at UFC gold. As for Edwards, he’ll be looking to make his third successful title defense.

Muhammad earned his shot at the welterweight title after going 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. He hasn’t lost a fight since early 2019. Edwards’ last defeat was all the way back in late 2015 against Kamaru Usman, a man he’s since beaten twice.

UFC 304 will also see an interim UFC heavyweight title fight. Champion Tom Aspinall will put his gold on the line against Curtis Blaydes. The two met back in 2022, but the bout only lasted 15 seconds as Aspinall suffered a knee injury. He’ll look to have a standout performance, which would get him closer to finally receiving an undisputed title fight.