Daniel Cormier explains how Tom Aspinall could sabotage Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “Could you imagine?”
Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic might fall through the cracks if Tom Aspinall makes a statement at UFC 304.
Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes in defense of his interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27. He returns to the Octagon for the first time since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title in November.
While Blaydes is Aspinall’s primary focus; Jones, the lineal UFC heavyweight champion, is waiting in the wings for his desired fight with Miocic. Jones and Miocic were supposed to fight at UFC 295 before Jones withdrew due to injury.
Since Aspinall’s win and Jones’s ongoing hiatus, fans and pundits have clamored for the UFC to ditch the Miocic fight in favor of Aspinall. The two sides have gone back and forth on social media in recent months over Jones’s insistence to face Miocic.
Cormier believes that Aspinall could force the UFC’s hand with a dominant performance in Manchester.
Daniel Cormier: Tom Aspinall could change the UFC’s Jones/Miocic plans
In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on the state of the heavyweight division and how Aspinall can change it.
“Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes? Then the firestorm that would start to gather for him to fight [Jon] Jones?” Cormier said. “For there to truly be an uprising, it would have to be Aspinall destroying Blaydes. Only because of this: you’ve seen Curtis Blaydes lose before, so people would think ‘Oh he beat Tom Aspinall, but we’ve seen him get beat by Francis [Ngannou] and lose to other guys…
“But if Aspinall goes through Blaydes, in the way that he did Sergei [Pavlovich], and he’s only lost because of that injury default, people would lose their minds. Almost insisting that he and Jones fight…if Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs. Aspinall. I don’t know what that would mean for my man Stipe [Miocic]. But it sounds like if it does happen, he’s okay with it.”
Miocic, in a recent interview with CBS Sports‘s Shakiel Mahjouri, empathized with Aspinall’s frustration regarding the Jones fight. He also seemed content in walking away if the UFC decided to move on from the Jones fight.
Jones captured the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last year. Since that victory, Aspinall has won back-to-back fights over Marcin Tybura and Pavlovich.
The UFC heavyweight title picture continues to be one of the hottest MMA talking points of 2024. If Cormier’s remarks are any indication, the Jones vs. Miocic fight might not be set in stone until Aspinall has something to say about it.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC