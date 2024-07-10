Rafael dos Anjos has two particular names in mind for his next UFC appearance: “I see Stephen Thompson, he doesn’t have a fight”

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has a few potential opponents in mind for his next Octagon appearance.

For those who don’t know, Rafael dos Anjos is a mixed martial arts legend. He’s been around the game for years and at the age of 39, he’s seen as someone that can still make some noise across two divisions. He’s also a former UFC lightweight champion, and although the chances of him winning the belt again are slim, you can bet that’s what he’ll be pushing for until he finally decides to retire.

Alas, in his last few outings, things haven’t gone his way. Rafael has suffered defeats to Vicente Luque and Mateusz Gamrot, the latter of which came back at UFC 299. With that marking three losses in his last four, it’s clear to see that dos Anjos needs to get himself back in the win column.

In a recent interview, he actually had two interesting names in mind when discussing his next bout.