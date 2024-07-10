Rafael dos Anjos has two particular names in mind for his next UFC appearance: “I see Stephen Thompson, he doesn’t have a fight”

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has a few potential opponents in mind for his next Octagon appearance.

Rafael dos Anjos

For those who don’t know, Rafael dos Anjos is a mixed martial arts legend. He’s been around the game for years and at the age of 39, he’s seen as someone that can still make some noise across two divisions. He’s also a former UFC lightweight champion, and although the chances of him winning the belt again are slim, you can bet that’s what he’ll be pushing for until he finally decides to retire.

Alas, in his last few outings, things haven’t gone his way. Rafael has suffered defeats to Vicente Luque and Mateusz Gamrot, the latter of which came back at UFC 299. With that marking three losses in his last four, it’s clear to see that dos Anjos needs to get himself back in the win column.

In a recent interview, he actually had two interesting names in mind when discussing his next bout.

dos Anjos’ next steps

“I see Stephen Thompson, he doesn’t have a fight coming up,” dos Anjos said. “Kevin Holland doesn’t have a fight coming up. And those are good names, you know, like that make sense for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It certainly seems as if we’re entering the final stages of his time at the top of the sport. So, while we still have RDA around, it’s important for fans and media members alike to appreciate what he’s done for MMA.

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos battle before he decides to hang up his gloves? Can he make another late run for a title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Rafael dos Anjos UFC

