Stipe Miocic responds to critics suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division: “Stop crying”

Stipe Miocic is responding to critics who are suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division.

Jones and Miocic were set to battle it out for heavyweight gold in November of last year at UFC 295. The fight was cancelled due to ‘Bones’ having to bow out due to injury.

In place of that bout, Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) met and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) at UFC 295 to obtain the interim UFC heavyweight title.

The Brit has made it known that he believes, due to Jones being out, he should have been awarded the official heavyweight title. That was not the case – interim status is what it is.

Well, Stipe Miocic is letting it be known that he doesn’t care – he’s patiently waiting for his turn in the Octagon to fight Jones for the heavyweight title.

Miocic, speaking to ‘CBS Sports‘ shared his thoughts on the Aspinall situation:

“I get it. I’d feel the same way but I’m not taking anything away from him. The UFC can do what they want. It is what it is. There’s only one guy I want to fight, it’s Jon Jones. But at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want. People don’t know this, but there were a couple of other times where I was ready to fight him and they gave him another guy. What am I supposed to do? I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care. Do what you want and stop crying. I’m not saying he’s crying. I’m just saying like fans and stuff like that.”

As for the fight between himself and ‘Bones’, Stipe Miocic continued:

“Everyone thinks he’s going to beat my ass. I don’t like being told that. I like shutting people up. He’s beatable. I know he is. Anyone is beatable and I will be the first to do this. I think I have a style that doesn’t match well with his style. If the shoe’s on the other foot, it could be me as well. He does a lot of good things. He’s good with his distance, his leg kicks and on the ground. I’m good at making it a fight. I’m technical but I can also make it into the brawl and make him feel really uncomfortable as does he. I think it depends on who does what they like. Unfortunately, I don’t like being told what to do so I’m going to do what I want to.”

Bottom line, Miocic is going to do it his way.

Rumor has it that Miocic (20-4 MMA) vs. Jones (27-1 MMA) will now take place on November 9th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you think of Stipe Miocic’s commentary on the heavyweight division? Are you looking forward to Miocic vs. Jones? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!