Stipe Miocic responds to critics suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division: “Stop crying”

By Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Stipe Miocic is responding to critics who are suggesting he’s holding up the UFC heavyweight division.

Stipe Miocic

Jones and Miocic were set to battle it out for heavyweight gold in November of last year at UFC 295. The fight was cancelled due to ‘Bones’ having to bow out due to injury.

In place of that bout, Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) met and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) at UFC 295 to obtain the interim UFC heavyweight title.

The Brit has made it known that he believes, due to Jones being out, he should have been awarded the official heavyweight title. That was not the case – interim status is what it is.

Well, Stipe Miocic is letting it be known that he doesn’t care – he’s patiently waiting for his turn in the Octagon to fight Jones for the heavyweight title.

Miocic, speaking to ‘CBS Sports‘ shared his thoughts on the Aspinall situation:

“I get it. I’d feel the same way but I’m not taking anything away from him. The UFC can do what they want. It is what it is. There’s only one guy I want to fight, it’s Jon Jones. But at the same time, the UFC can pick who they want. People don’t know this, but there were a couple of other times where I was ready to fight him and they gave him another guy. What am I supposed to do? I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care. Do what you want and stop crying. I’m not saying he’s crying. I’m just saying like fans and stuff like that.”

As for the fight between himself and ‘Bones’, Stipe Miocic continued:

“Everyone thinks he’s going to beat my ass. I don’t like being told that. I like shutting people up. He’s beatable. I know he is. Anyone is beatable and I will be the first to do this. I think I have a style that doesn’t match well with his style. If the shoe’s on the other foot, it could be me as well. He does a lot of good things. He’s good with his distance, his leg kicks and on the ground. I’m good at making it a fight. I’m technical but I can also make it into the brawl and make him feel really uncomfortable as does he. I think it depends on who does what they like. Unfortunately, I don’t like being told what to do so I’m going to do what I want to.”

Bottom line, Miocic is going to do it his way.

Rumor has it that Miocic (20-4 MMA) vs. Jones (27-1 MMA) will now take place on November 9th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you think of Stipe Miocic’s commentary on the heavyweight division? Are you looking forward to Miocic vs. Jones? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry reacts after Dana White and others suggest his fight with Michael Page should have been ruled a draw: “You’re full of sh*t!”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024
Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Former UFC champion Holly Holm responds to Dana White’s retirement plea: “I definitely am not ready to be done fighting”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm is responding to Dana White’s retirement plea.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley vents frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings: “How’s Ilia higher?”

Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Sean O’Malley is venting his frustration over the current UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303, UFC, Pros React
Firas Zahabi

Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

Firas Zahabi has slated Jiri Prochazka for his approach in the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev shuts down talk of “overrated” Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight: “He definitely has to face me first”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has shut down talk of Alex Pereira making his way up to heavyweight.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland expresses concern over the current state of UFC America: “We’re all gonna be watching Dagestanis and Russians, Brazilians fighting”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024
Kai Kamaka and Dan Ige
UFC

Kai Kamaka III details hectic hours leading up to cornering Dan Ige at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - July 4, 2024

Kai Kamaka III had no idea he would be cornering at UFC 303.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka's team says middleweight move is under consideration after UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - July 4, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has a slew of options on the table after his second loss to Alex Pereira.

Germaine de Randamie
UFC

Former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie booked for return at UFC Paris

Curtis Calhoun - July 4, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will make her Octagon return at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Paris.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page breaks silence after UFC 303 loss to Ian Machado Garry: "When defeat comes..."

Curtis Calhoun - July 4, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page addressed his following this week for the first time since his first promotional loss.