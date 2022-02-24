Henry Cejudo downplays potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones superfight: “Jon Jones would literally kill him”

Henry Cejudo seemingly has no interest in any sort of Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones superfight. ‘Triple C’ believes that ‘Jones’ would crush his long-time rival, and literally kill him if they fought.

The two champions have gone back and forth over the past few years. ‘The Last Stylebender’ intended to eventually move up to challenge ‘Bones’ for a 205-pound grudge match. However, the proposed superfight has been postponed as a result of Jones’ impending move to the heavyweight division.

Despite no superfight being in the cards right now, both sides have continued to trash talk. Recently, Adesanya taunted Jones on Twitter on Valentine’s Day two weeks ago. The UFC middleweight champion brought trolled his foe over a 2021 domestic battery arrest, one that has led Jones’ fiancee to end their engagement.

Now, the new head coach of ‘Bones’ has weighed in. The former UFC light heavyweight champion moved to Arizona’s Fight Ready following his arrest.

Henry Cejudo discussed the potential fight between the two champions on the Triple C and Schmo show. He downplayed the bout between the two and believes his trainee would dominate Adesanya. ‘Triple C’ said that he hates Adesanya’s name being attached to Jon Jones.

“For people talking about him [Israel Adesanya] versus Jon Jones, Jon Jones would literally kill him. Like, literally. He would literally eat this dude out. He would eat him and spit him out, that’s not even a superfight. That would be a straight-up execution, Murder inc. style. Jon Jones would absolutely kill that dude. Don’t even attach that dude’s name to Jon Jones, because I get offended.” – said Henry Cejudo on the Triple C and Schmo show.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s comments about a fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones? Would you like to see the superfight one day?